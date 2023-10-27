Maurice LaMarche is one of Canada's most prolific and widely known voice talents. After discovering he had a gift for mimicry, he had a successful run as a stand-up comedian before finding his true calling as a voice actor. He was also neighbors and classmates with fellow Canadian actor and comedian Mike Myers.

LaMarche's skill with impressions has allowed him to play numerous well-known figures, often voicing several characters in the same show. His most iconic voice performances perfectly showcase this range, as sometimes it's quite tricky to tell they're all played by the same person. LaMarche might not have the same name recognition as other VAs, but one quick look at his resumé will confirm his place among his industry's most acclaimed performers.

10 Big Bob Pataki

The patriarch of the Pataki family, Robert "Big Bob," is the breadwinner, running a successful beeper store. His ambition makes him the most antagonistic of the show's adults, often coming up with new ways to make a quick buck at the expense of others. At home, he doesn't have the best relationship with his younger daughter, Helga (Francesca Marie Smith), often comparing her to her older sister, Olga (Nika Futterman).

Like most of the characters in Hey Arnold!, there's more to Big Bob than first appears. He's far from perfect, with his short temper and his neglectful attitude, but he does care about his family, even if he shows it in a less-than-traditional way. LaMarche's performance really captures his gruff, no-nonsense attitude, but he is capable of softening when needed. Hey Arnold! is among the all-time best Nicktoons, largely thanks to its colorful, complex collection of characters, including Big Bob.

9 Father

The underrated Codename: Kids Next Door is a show that adults and children can enjoy, thanks to its layered narrative. The show follows a children-run organization called the Kids Next Door that fights against teenagers and adults to protect the world's children. Their greatest foe is Father, the pipe-smoking foster father of the creepy Delightful Children from Down the Lane. With his ability to coordinate the other villains and his power over flames, he is a dangerous foe, even for the legendary team of Sector V.

Father is all the worst father stereotypes rolled into one short-tempered package. He hates children with a passion and is always trying to either turn them into obedient servants or take away their fun. LaMarche nails this with his delivery, which always sounds a sliver away from an explosive meltdown, punctuated by emphasizing random syllables in his words.

8 Mr. Freeze

To save the life of his dying wife, Victor Frieze put her in suspended animation until he could create a cure for her condition. A lab accident resulted in him requiring sub-zero temperatures to survive, confining him to a specialized suit and hardening his heart. Armed with a freeze ray, he turned to crime as a way to finance his research.

LaMarche's take on Freeze in the Batman Arkham games captures the duality of the character. When angered, he makes Freeze sound like a heartless robot, especially with the modulation caused by his suit. However, he also taps into what little of Freeze's humanity remains in the scenes where he desperately begs Batman (Kevin Conroy) to save his wife. LaMarche's work perfectly complements the late Kevin Conroy's now-iconic take on Batman, producing one of the best hero-villain dynamics in the Arkhamseries.

7 Toucan Sam

The mascot of Kellog's Froot Loop cereal, Toucan Sam is a friendly bird who wants to share his colorful cereal. With his nephews Puey, Susey, and Louis at his side, Sam goes on all sorts of adventures to discover new flavors of Froot Loops. Whenever trouble comes their way, he reminds everyone to follow their nose, for it always knows.

LaMarche has voiced Sam longer than any other actor, so his voice is the most associated with the character. He makes every line sound cheerful and full of wit and elegance. This helps give him an air of sophistication that makes Sam stand out compared to other cereal mascots. LaMarche's work has made Sam a true pop culture icon, something not many product mascots achieve.

6 Calculon

Futurama features no shortage of robotic characters. After all, robots are as commonplace as any biological species in the universe in the 31st century. Earth's biggest robot talent is Calculon, an acting robot who stars in the sitcom "All My Circuits." He frequently finds himself running into the crew of Planet Express Delivery, which usually leads to something detrimental.

Calculon is a great spoof of actors who take themselves and their egos too seriously. He delivers every line in an over-the-top fashion, even when the cameras aren't rolling, and he refuses to do second takes while filming. LaMarche sounds like he's having a ball playing into this hammy style, which makes it all the more memorable.

5 Lrrr

As the ruler of the planet Omicron Persei 8, Lrrr commands one of the most powerful armies in the galaxy. When he's not enjoying sitcoms from a thousand years ago, he's often invading the Earth for the simplest of reasons. Despite his fearful appearance, Lrrr has a softer side, which won him his wife, Ndnd (the talented Tress MacNeille).

Lrrr is one of the show's most memorable villains, thanks in large part to LaMarche's delivery. His voice sounds powerful while at the same time trying too hard to come across as intimidating. It's a good mix of menacing and comical, which fits well with Futurama's tone.

4 Kif Kroker

The belligerent assistant to General Zap Brannigan (Billy West), Lieutenant Kif Kroker often finds himself performing demeaning tasks for his superior's benefit. Unfortunately, he lacks the self-confidence to stand up for himself, so he gives cynical remarks whenever possible. When not under Zap's boot, he enjoys a relationship with Planet Express' intern, Amy Wong (Lauren Tom).

Kif is among the most likable characters in Futurama and a chance for LaMarche to play a more reserved and soft-spoken character, which he pulls off perfectly. It's easy to empathize with Kif's situation, which makes the scenes where he's able to cut loose and get away from Zap all the better. His relationship with Amy is very sweet, especially when the addition of their children in the most recent season.

3 Morbo

One of Earth's best-known news anchors, Morbo the Annihilator hosts Channel √2 with his co-anchor, Linda van Schoonhove (Tress MacNeille). In between talking about breaking news, he always makes sure to remind the people of Earth that, one day, his people will conquer them. Until that day comes, he is content to gather information, host numerous talk shows, and mediate presidential debates.

Morbo is perhaps Futurama's best-known known side-character. His gimmick is simple but works thanks to smart pacing, his questionable friendship with Linda, and LaMarche's performance. Morbo's aggressive delivery and frequent shouting ensure he's always entertaining and plot-relevant. Indeed, Morbo appears in many of Futurama's funniest episodes, cementing his place among the show's best characters with each appearance.

2 Orson Welles

Orson Welles was one of Hollywood's biggest names, having directed and starred in Citizen Kane and voicing the 1938 broadcast of War of the Words. His later years saw him lend his iconic voice to numerous food and wine commercials, whose outtakes are still remembered to this day. His final performance was as Unicron in The Transformers: The Movie.

LaMarche has voiced Welles numerous times over the years, such as in The Critic, The Simpsons, and Futurama. He nails Welles' mannerisms while giving just the right amount of exaggeration to make him sound a tad unhinged. LaMarche is also known to warm up by reciting Welles' famous Frozen Peas rant, which was made into an Animaniacssketch.

1 The Brain

When the scientists of the ACME lab leave for the day, two of their lab mice, Pinky (the beloved Rob Paulsen) and the Brain, break out of their cages. With the Brain's intellect and Pinky's enthusiasm, they attempt to take over the world. Their plans always fail, but the Brain comes up with a new plan by the next night.

The Brain is another chance for LaMarche to use his Orson Welles voice, this time on a more straight character. He often approaches problems with cold, logical reasoning, which plays perfectly off Pinkie's more childish and excitable reactions. Their popularity saw the duo receive several shows over the years, and LaMarche and Paulsen are always happy to lend their voices to official projects and fan panels alike.

