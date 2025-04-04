On this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s clear that Kyle Richards has been deeply impacted by her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Since her separation was announced, Kyle has instituted massive changes to her lifestyle, and she seems to have changed a lot herself. On season 14 of Beverly Hills, as the definitive end of her 27-year marriage to Maurico draws nearer and more likely, Kyle appears adrift and anguished. It seems that Kyle continues to cling to the hope that her husband might someday decide that he’s ready to reconcile. Meanwhile, Mauricio looks to be checked out and moving on. I don’t think he is eager to reunite with his wife, and I doubt that Kyle will be the one to take the next step in ending their marriage, so it seems they're at a stalemate as to the future of their relationship. He needs to let her go so she can move on, too.

For years in her marriage to Mauricio, Kyle had a clear idea of what her life would look like, and she settled in comfortably. Kyle and Mau have been a couple for nearly three decades, raised four daughters together, and have historically been one of the healthiest marriages in the whole Housewives franchise. Whispers of Mauricio cheating have popped up here and there, but, as far as we’ve seen, they have never knocked their relationship off balance. It seemed Kyle had a tight-knit, loving family, and her future was all figured out.

Kyle grew up in a family notorious for its internal conflict and melodrama. Her youth was marked by child stardom, divorce, and dysfunction of all sorts. I would imagine that as a result of this turbulent early home life, as well as never ending on-again-off-again feuds with her sisters Kathy and Kim, having a stable, unified family of her own is of the utmost importance to Kyle. So, the decision to separate from her husband has noticeably taken a significant toll and forced her to closely examine unanswered questions about who she is and what her life will look like moving forward.

Kyle Richards Has a Hard Time Being Alone

Image by @morganwademusic Instagram

Nowhere is this loss of stability more pronounced than in Kyle’s confusing relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. The two first crossed paths in 2022 when Kyle heard one of her songs on the radio, quickly developed a fascination with Morgan, and slid into her DMs. They became fast friends, ultimately inspiring rumors that their relationship was more than platonic, with Kyle even starring as Morgan’s love interest in one of her music videos. Kyle’s uncertainty about her identity is evident in her relationship with Morgan. The singer is covered in tattoos, and as soon as they became close, Kyle started her own collection of tiny trinket tattoos, a point of contention with her husband at the start of their separation. It feels like Kyle is unsure of who she is as an individual, largely defining herself through her closest relationships. As soon as her marriage began to crumble, she latched onto someone new, plainly illustrating her fears of being alone.

The rumors surrounding their relationship have been hard on both women, as the whole ordeal has made Morgan a subject of the rabid world of Real Housewives discourse and has opened Kyle up to unending scrutiny regarding her sexual orientation. Though she doesn’t share much about it on the show these days, she has intimated that, like viewers, she is struggling to understand her sexuality herself. Kyle and Morgan quietly remain attached at the hip, with Kyle currently tagging along as Morgan tours Europe. Regardless of how her relationship unfolds, Kyle has a lot to sort out.

Mauricio Gets the Best of Both Worlds (and New Teeth)