Mauricio Umansky has constantly been the subject of cheating rumors and now that he is separated from his wife, reality star Kyle Richards, it seems like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn't interested in trying to move on. Talking with E! News about the new season of Buying Beverly Hills, Umansky talked about his split from Richards and shared that he isn't in a rush to date again. This comes after Umansky was seen holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.

Umansky says he is working on himself and relearning what it means to be single. “I’m spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself,” Umansky said. He also said he was taking his separation "one day at a time." He said he was focusing on himself and the Agency and not necessarily dating. “I’ve been enjoying that process. I’m not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey, and I’m learning from myself.”

His talk about single life comes after his daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, talked to Us Weekly about their separation and shared how she was hopeful for them. “We’re very, very hopeful. We’re a very strong family, we’re very resilient,” Aldjufrie said. “We have two amazing parents, the best sisters in the world. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it could be any better or we could be handling it any better.” She also said that she and her sisters saw a "bright future" for her parents.

What's the Current Status of Kyle and Mauricio's Living Arrangement?

Earlier this month, PageSix reported that while on a trip to Aspen, Umansky reportedly claimed that he was planning on moving out and may move to Aspen. “Last week I was fully engaged with The Agency business and traveling with some of our top agents for a collaborative trip and new business. I did not discuss my relationship with anyone,” Umansky said in response.

While Umansky is potentially moving out but not on the lookout for a relationship, rumors are still gearing up about Richards and Morgan Wade's relationship with each other. At the Season 13 reunion, Richards claimed Wade was her "best friend," despite her co-stars believing otherwise. So whether Richards and Umansky will get back together or not, he is clearly taking time for himself right now.

