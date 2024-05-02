The Big Picture Mauricio Umansky has moved out of his mansion into a condo in West Hollywood, surprising many.

Mauricio and Kyle Richards have been living separately for months, with Mauricio visiting when Kyle is away.

Despite the split, there are no immediate plans for a divorce, as Kyle has a large stake in The Agency.

Mauricio Umansky was once best known to the public for being the seemingly doting husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG star Kyle Richards. To onlookers, they seemed to have it all: wealth, success, a family, and a long and happy marriage. Mauricio then went on to star in the Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills, in which he appears alongside his and Kyle’s daughter Alexia Umansky, and Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany.

The reality show gives an insight into the beautiful, and expensive, homes for sale in the 90210 zip code and Mauricio has become synonymous with this area. It is where he and his estranged wife Kyle have lived for many years while raising their family.

So it comes as a surprise to many that, despite extolling the virtues of Bev Hills through his global boutique real estate brokerage The Agency on his Netflix show, according to a source for US Weekly, Mauricio has chosen to move out of his luxurious mansion and into a condo in West Hollywood. Apparently, though, he’s in good company, as another source claims that Matt Damon is rumored to have bought an apartment in the same building for a cool $8.6 million. So perhaps Mau hasn’t downsized too much!

Buying Beverly Hills It follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast Mauricio Umansky , Alexia Umansky , Melissa Platt , Ben Belack , Farrah Brittany , Sonika Vaid Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Cinematographer Guido Verweyen Distributor Netflix Production Company Just Entertainment, Spoke Studios

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Have Been Living Separately for Months

Kyle revealed on RHOBH that Mau was looking to purchase his own home, so it will have come as no surprise to her or their daughters. According to an insider, Mauricio and Kyle have been living separately for months, and he only goes back to the mansion as and when Kyle is out of town.

At the last Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, when Andy Cohen asked for the reasons behind their split, Kyle said “it’s no-one’s f***ing business”, this despite Kyle seeming to make many of the other housewives' personal issues her business over the last decade or more of the show. This is something that didn’t sit right with many RHOBH fans. Mauricio has been a little more forthcoming on his show.

However, according to the source, it looks like there may be no immediate plans for the couple to make their split more permanent or official, as a divorce could prove particularly messy, seeing as how Kyle has a pretty huge stake in The Agency.

And how is Mauricio adjusting to the move? Well, recent posts on social media indicate that he is happy and enjoying life and perhaps is moving on, in more ways than one.

