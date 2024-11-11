This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Max has released a new teaser promoting the programming coming to the streamer in 2025. The montage of new shows includes the first footage from The Chair Company, Task, and The Pitt. It also shows off new footage from returning shows like And Just Like That, The Righteous Gemstones, and Hacks. Max has a number of new series premiering next year, and the new teaser provides our first look at many of them. The Chair Company is the latest comedy from Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson; the clip shows Robinson psyching himself up in the mirror.

The first look at Task, a new miniseries from Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby and starring Mark Ruffalo, features an elite law enforcement task force and a menacing skull-masked antagonist. Duster, a new 1970s-set thriller from J.J. Abrams, features a Black FBI agent and a getaway driver teaming up. The Pitt, a new medical drama set in a Pittsburgh hospital, features some medical students getting a harsh introduction from ER's Noah Wyle. Welcome to Derry explores the world of Stephen King's It, as a mysterious hand emerges from the murky Maine waters. And Rachel Sennott's new comedy, which remains untitled, features its star flashing Scientology's headquarters.

What Shows Will Return to Max in 2025?

The Righteous Gemstones is back next year; the clip features a shaggier, post-retirement Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), and the rest of the family's amusement as both Jesse Gemstone (Danny McBride) and brother-in-law BJ (Tim Baltz) sport unflattering mustaches. A clip of the third season of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel series sees the show's main trio of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) out on the town. A first look at season four of Hacks sees a tense standoff between veteran stand-up Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young joke-writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) following season three's shocking finale. The montage also promises a new season of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal, The Gilded Age, and Peacemaker.​​​​​​​