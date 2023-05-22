As HBO Max converts to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to treat subscribers with a 4K streaming collection from its vast library, the streamer has announced. Subscribers will get access to high-quality unscripted and scripted programming, from HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, and the DC Universe, along with fan-favorite home and cooking shows, and documentaries.
Upon its launch, Max will introduce a new Ultimate Ad-Free tier that will offer four concurrent streams, 100 offline downloads, and nearly 8x more films and episodes of 4K UHD content, including fan favorites like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Matrix films and more. And if you’re an existing HBO Max subscriber, you will still have access to the current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch.
What’s New With Max?
On the day of the launch, many HBO Max subscribers will find their apps updated, while others may be prompted to download the updated Max app. Speaking of the launch, Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way.” He further promised that Max will “offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”
The new service combines the best of previous HBO Max programming with Discovery+ content with enhanced formats, including 60 fps content, while boasting atmospheric audio. Fan favorite HBO Originals such as Succession, The Undoing, the Watchmen series, Sharp Objects, and Chernobyl will be available in this amplified experience along with Warner Bros. movies like Dune, Don’t Worry Darling, and Joker among others.
Want more? Well, fans of Avatar: The Way of Water will be able to stream the movie in 4K UHD, HDR 10 with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on the Ultimate Ad-Free tier beginning June 7. The new formats breathe a new life into nostalgic classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Goodfellas, and Singin’ In the Rain. Furthermore, the new format will elevate the superhero experience for titles such as Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, and the Wonder Woman franchise. All Warner Bros. movies released this year and going forward will also be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max.
Max will launch on May 23. You can check out the full list of 4K movies and TV shows that will be available to stream down below:
