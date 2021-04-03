Plus how much of the history of Kong’s axe have they figured out.

With director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong now playing around the world and streaming for free on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Max Borenstein about co-writing the screenplay. What you might not know about Borenstein's involvement in the Monsterverse is he’s the only one with a screenwriting credit on Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which means he can discuss what they have been planning since before the first film hit theaters. During the wide-ranging conversation, Borenstein discussed how a Godzilla vs. Kong movie had been planned since the beginning, what he wishes people knew about these movies, what it meant creating a popular internet meme with “let them fight,” how much of Hollow Earth they figured out, the history of Kong’s axe, and more. In addition, Borenstein discussed his cancelled Game of Thrones spinoff series and how far they got into the writing process.

As most of you know, Godzilla vs. Kong sees the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. The film is a direct sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island and the movie stars Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Demián Bichir, and Eiza González.

Check out what Max Borenstein had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

RELATED: Exclusive: HBO's Lakers Series Will Be a Love Letter to Basketball That Resembles 'The Crown'

Image via WB

Max Borenstein:

What happened with his Game of Thrones spinoff series?

1:00 – How far did he get into the writing process? Did it have a title?

2:00 – Why didn’t Godzilla and Kong kiss?

3:00 – When he first started working on the Godzilla franchise was the goal to make these four films? How much had been thought about at the beginning?

4:55 – What did they come up with that couldn’t be included because of budget constraints?

7:20 – Did they ever write anything that they were nervous about the VFX being able to handle?

9:05 – Did they ever have something panned for Godzilla vs. Kong since this is what they were going for many years ago.

10:05 – What does he wish people knew about these movies?

12:55 – How he created an internet meme.

13:35 – Are there Easter eggs that have still not been found in these movies?

13:55 – Do the Jurassic Park movies exist in this universe and do the people that work at APEX know about them?

14:33 – How much of Hollow Earth have they figured out in case they get to make another movie?

16:55 – Did they figure out the history of Kong’s axe?

17:35 – Could there be other titans that are asleep in Hollow Earth?

18:12 – How the film doesn’t hold back on monster action. How did they figure out where to insert the monsters?

KEEP READING: “Why Don’t They Kiss?” ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Cast and Filmmakers Answer the Big Question

Share Share Tweet Email

Lauren Graham on 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' and Whether 'Gilmore Girls' Is Really Over The actress also discusses her feelings on revivals and how she hopes to return to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'

Read Next