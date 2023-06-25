The launch of Warner Bros. Discovery's new merged Max streaming service last month didn't come without some hiccups. Chief among them in the minds of creatives, however, was the frustrating decision to label writers, directors, and other members of the creative teams of television series and films all under the confusing label of "creators." It understandably drew the ire of the striking Writer's Guild of America who saw their individual roles erased at a tenuous time in the industry. Now, one month into the service's life, nothing has changed on that front.

At the time, Max said it could take "weeks" to get the changes finalized considering all the data that would have to be transferred into its respective categories. With each passing day, however, it only gets more baffling that such a blatant credits violation is still up for all to see, especially since the platform's predecessor, HBO Max, detailed the individual roles of creatives on its credits page. It doesn't matter if it's an older HBO classic like Eastbound & Down or a more recent series like The Last of Us or even The Idol which is currently airing. All still lump in series creators like Danny McBride, Craig Mazin, and Sam Levinson in with executive producers like Will Ferrell, Carolyn Strauss, and Joe Epstein with no clarification.

This gets especially infuriating in the case of something like Avatar: The Way of Water. Despite launching on Max on June 7, over two weeks after the platform's rebranding, it still has the creators label with James Cameron, the director and main writer and producer of the film, listed fourth in the credits. It's not just a lack of movement on Max's part, but an unwillingness to make the change for new titles as they're added. In other words, there's been next to no urgency.

What Do WGA Members Have to Say About the Continued "Creators" Debacle?

Naturally, the glacial pace of action on Max drew the ire of WGA members including one of the union's captains Shawn Wines who chided the creators label's continued existence on Twitter. "So do they think that if they don’t change it we’ll just be like… cool never mind...?" added Emmy nominee Liz Hannah who served as a writer and executive producer aboard The Dropout and as a writer and producer on Mindhunter among other things. It's fair to say that, between the creators debacle, David Zaslav's involvement in pushing against the WGA's demands with the writer's strike, and all the sudden removals of series and films Warner Bros. Discovery has been responsible for, Max has earned a particularly foul reputation with creatives over the past year.

Again, this insulting display remains as writers are still striking for fair wages that better fit rising inflation and changes within the industry. As writers are asked to take on more and more responsibilities, they merely want proper compensation and credit for all that they do through all phases of a title's creation. They're also seeking protection from A.I., a fear that only continues to rise especially after Marvel's Secret Invasion series utilized an A.I.-generated opening sequence. Although the Director's Guild of America was able to come to a deal with the AMPTP, things could get uglier still as the Screen Actors Guild could potentially strike as well.

Collider's own Therese Lacson and Mike Muney have a full write-up on what the writer's strike means for you if you want to learn more. Stay tuned for more on the strike and how the Max service responds.