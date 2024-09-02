This fall will be particularly pleasing to DCU fanatics who are subscribed to Max, given that multiple superhero-related shows are set to premiere in the coming months. From a Penguin deep dive to a James Gunn-helmed series centered on the Creature Commandos, a handful of titles are made to appease audiences who are fond of comic book heroes and villains. In addition, some series are nearing the end, including the onscreen adaptation of My Brilliant Friend. To keep you informed on all the TV releases you won't want to miss, here is a detailed guide to upcoming shows.

'The Penguin'

Available: September 19, 2024 Genre: Crime, Drama, Superhero Created by: Lauren LeFranc Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

The Batman was the first we saw of Colin Farrell's Penguin, but audiences are destined to get to know the villain on a deeper level through a spin-off series premiering this fall. The Penguin takes place after Gotham gets submerged at the end of Matt Reeves' film, leading the city to be vulnerable and in need of restoration. With the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) detained, there is a vacant spot regarding the leader of Gotham's underworld. The eight-episode limited series will take a trip down the crime lane through the eyes of one of Batman's archenemies.

'My Brilliant Friend'

Season 4

Image via HBO Max

Available: September 9, 2024 Genre: Drama, Coming-of-Age Created by: Saverio Constanzo Cast: Alba Rohrwacher, Irene Maiorino, and Fabrizio Gifuni.

Elena Ferrante's Neopolitan novels were first transported to the screen in 2018, following two inseparable friends as they grow up in Naples, Italy during the '50s. Now, the Max original is heading to its fourth and final season, which will be set in the '80s with Elena Greco (Alba Rohrwacher) and Raffaella ‘Lila’ Cerullo (Irene Maiorino) as adults living in the same neighborhood once again. According to the synopsis for Season 4, the duo will deal with anything from motherhood to betrayal in this stage of their lives and will see these experiences affect their long-term relationship.

'Somebody Somewhere'

Season 3

Image via HBO

Available: October 27, 2024 Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama Created by: Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen Cast: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Tim Bagley, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jennifer Mudge, Mercedes White, and Meighan Gerachis.

Also gearing toward its final chapter, Season 3 will mark the end of Sam's (Bridget Everett) journey trying to fit into her hometown in Somebody Somewhere. The show begins with the protagonist struggling to truly feel a part of her community, even though it seems she is a true Kansan on the outside. Now, three seasons in, Sam is finally establishing her own inner circle. The finale will be a heart-warming farewell to the character as she finds true friendships with outsiders just like her.

'Dune: Prophecy'

Image via Max

Available: November 2024 Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama Created by: Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker Cast: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Before Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ascended to power, the Harkonnen sisters stuck together to protect humankind from evil forces and in doing so they form a sect called the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy will be based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, with Emily Watson and Olivia Williams playing Valya and Tula Harkonnen. Although plot details remain under wraps, it's been revealed that the series will begin to air on HBO starting November and will be available to watch on Max simultaneously.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Season 3

Image Via HBO Max

Available: November 2024 Genre: Comedy, Drama Created by: Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble Cast: Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Paulino, Renika Williams, Mia Rodgers, and Gracie Lawrence.

It's been nearly two years since the last season of The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered on Max, leaving things a bit complicated between the beloved roommates from Essex College. Not only does it seem like a love triangle will be the focus of the comedy's next batch of episodes, but the series is also preparing fans to say goodbye to Leighton, a fan-favorite character played by Reneé Rapp. For those eagerly waiting to catch up with the four leads, the wait time is almost over, as it was confirmed that the new season will premiere at the end of this year.

'Creature Commandos'

Image via DC Studios

Available: December 2024 Genre: Superhero, Animation, Action Created by: James Gunn Cast: Viola Davis, Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, Sean Gunn, Zoe Chao, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, and Steve Agee.

As James Gunn's DCU continues to expand, another superhero project created by the studio chief will come out soon. Creature Commandos was first announced in January 2023, with Gunn announcing that he had written the seven episodes featured in Season 1. The series will focus on military superhumans who team up to fight the Nazis in World War II. Among the members of the black ops team formed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) are Frankenstein (David Harbour), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot, Weasel (both characters played by Sean Gunn), The Bride (Indira Varma), and Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo).

'BOOKIE'

Season 2

Image via Max

Available: December 2024 Genre: Comedy Created by: Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay Cast: Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton.

This comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco will release brand-new episodes in December. In it, the actor plays Danny, a Los Angeles bookie who sees his business on the line when sports gambling becomes legalized. With his clients becoming increasingly unstable, the protagonist must do his best to settle their debts, all the while he also makes bets of his own. Season 2 will see Danny continuing to con his way out of messy situations alongside his pals: his sister, a former NFL player, and a reformed drug dealer.

'The Franchise'

Image Via HBO

Available: Fall 2024 Genre: Comedy Created by: Armando Iannucci, Jon Brown, and Sam Mendes. Cast: Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl.

In a time when the superhero genre has become oversaturated, HBO decided to use this climate as fuel for a brand-new show focusing on a group of filmmakers trying to pull-off the next blockbuster hit. Created by award-winning filmmakers Armando Iannucci, Jon Brown, and Sam Mendes, The Franchise will take a closer look at what it is like to work behind-the-scenes on a superhero production, especially all the drama and chaos of doing a project that might not live up to the audience's expectations.

'Get Millie Black'

Image via Channel 4

Available: Fall 2024 Genre: Crime, Drama Created by: Marlon James Cast: Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Anjli Mohindra, and Chyna McQueen.

Originally announced in 2021, Get Millie Black took a while to make but will soon arrive on Max. The crime drama, a production between HBO and Channel 4, centers on ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance) as she takes on missing person cases in Kingston, Jamaica. When she is pulled back into the world of piecing together clues and uncovering unresolved crimes, Millie embarks on her toughest mission yet.