The cast of New Girl is staying booked and busy. Deadline has announced that Max Greenfield, best known to TV fans for his role as Schmidt on the hit comedy series, has been tapped to join the cast of Mindy Kaling's upcoming untitled Netflix series, set in the world of professional basketball. He will be joined in the series by the newly-announced Uche Agada and Dane DiLiegro.

The 10-episode series, which is also set to star Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, and Scott MacArthur, will follow Hudon's character, Isla Gordon, as she takes over professional basketball franchise the Los Angeles Waves after a family scandal forces her brother to step down. Isla will have to hold her own in the male-dominated world of professional sports, and prove she has what it takes to run the franchise, in the face of all odds. Greenfield will play her fiancé, Lev Levy, Agada has been cast as rookie player Dyson Gibbs, and DiLiegro will play Gibbs' Waves teammate Badrag Knauss.

The series is written and executive produced by Kaling, along with her longtime collaborators Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who will also serve as showrunner. Fellow executive producers include Hudson, as well as Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. Kaling International will produce the series with Warner Bros. Television as part of Kaling's overall deal with the company.

The 'New Girl' Cast Is Thriving

The news of Greenfield joining the series comes shortly after the announcement that his onetime co-star Zooey Deschanel will be making her return to rom-coms in the upcoming Amazon MGM production Marv. Meanwhile, Jake Johnson recently released his directorial debut, Self Reliance, in which he also played a starring role. It will be exciting for fans of the series to see Greenfield make his return to television, where his comedic timing and presence will be right at home.

There is currently no release date for the untitled basketball series. In the meantime, catch Greenfield on New Girl, streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

