Max made a strong impression at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year, with a sizzle reel teasing what the recently rebranded streaming service has to offer in adult animation in the year ahead. We were shown the first image of the brand new series, Young Love, as well as the trailer for the second season of Ten Year Old Tom. The logline for Young Love follows.

“Young Love” expands on the animated short “Hair Love,” which centered around the relationship between an African American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter's hair for the first time. Filled with comedy and heart, the all-new Max Original animated series Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

In Ten Year Old Tom, we delve into the escapades of a typical child who navigates through life while grappling with misguided advice from the well-intentioned adults surrounding him. Tom faces the challenges of being a kid, but the presence of negative influences at every turn makes it nearly insurmountable. From overzealous parents embroiled in legal disputes to bus drivers involved in illicit activities, and even school administrators with ulterior motives towards his mother, Tom finds himself in a world where it seems impossible to thrive. Despite their good intentions, the grownups in Tom's life struggle to set a positive example for him to follow.

Max also showcased Max Originals programming in a sizzle real, which features the upcoming lineup of Max Originals currently under development, which includes Anything Factory, Uptown Bodega, and Keeping Up With the Joneses, as described below. These new shows join Makkos' existing roster of Max Originals, which features the highly anticipated return of Harley Quinn for its fourth season this summer. The synopses for those shows under development are as follows.

Keeping Up with the Joneses follows the Newberrys as they "struggle to hold onto their past glory while living in the shadow of Jerry Jones and their other rich neighbors in the wealthy Dallas suburb of Highland Park." Anything Factory is a series that follows Henry Zingo as he reconnects with his sick father, while helping his sister manage a truly disastrous factory with more than a handful of OSHA violations. Uptown Bodega sees Tati Cruz inheriting a bodega that she's determined to reinvent for a rapidly changing city.

Other notable additions include Velma, Clone High (currently in production for a 2024 debut), Fired on Mars, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Scavengers Reign (competing at Annecy), DC's Harley Quinn spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (previously announced as "Noonan's"), and Creature Commandos, which will kick off the new DC Universe slate, and is brought to life by producers James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Check out the sizzle reel for these Max Originals down below.