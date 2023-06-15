Ghosts, demons, aliens, urban legends; humanity has always questioned the unexplained and huddled in the dark swapping scary stories. Thanks to the 1990s and 2000s reality television boom, onscreen horror shifted from terrifying cinematic fiction to small-screen documentaries striving to finally prove the existence of the paranormal, the extraterrestrial, or Bigfoot. Or at least make lots of episodes (and money) trying.

At its height, paranormal reality television pulled millions of individual cable viewers each week and popularized amateur ghost hunting among the masses. Criticism of the investigators' methods went hand-in-hand with devoted fanbases, but these shows are simultaneously fascinating for those leaning more toward "believers" and wickedly fun for those leaning toward "skeptic" (or the defiant rule-breakers who place themselves in the middle between both extremes). Many series indulge in the kind of over-the-top atmosphere that borders on camp yet offers memorably creative and disturbing situations.

With the Warner Bros. and Discovery+ libraries at its fingertips, the former HBO Max streaming service, recently relaunched under the minimalist title Max, boasts some of the paranormal's best and most popular pseudo-documentary series since "ghost hunting" entered the pop culture lexicon. Whether you're looking for spirits, myths and folklore, cryptozoology, demonic possession, possessed pets, or possessed dolls (shudders), there are plenty of options for every interest.

How Did Paranormal Reality TV Start?

The general concept of paranormal reality television has existed for decades, albeit more as one-off specials. The first incarnation of Ripley's Believe It or Not! aired in 1949 before returning to peak during the 1980s, a decade that also welcomed Unsolved Mysteries to cable screens. Ghostwatch, although technically a short film, was an early example of the found horror footage style that would become inescapable during the early 2000s. Although entirely fake, Ghostwatch producers filmed the story like a live news broadcast following a BBC anchor and her camera crew as they investigated a supposedly haunted household. The special aired on Halloween night in 1992, but audiences found Ghostwatch so believable that the BBC was inundated with approximately 30,000 phone calls from frightened, disturbed viewers.

In 2004, the Sci-Fi Channel (now SYFY Channel) diversified its programming slate with Ghost Hunters, arguably the first paranormal docudrama of its kind. The series followed co-hosts Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson as they investigated various haunted homes, hotels, abandoned prisons, and even castles. Ghost Hunters captivated millions of viewers week-to-week for years and ran for eleven seasons from 2004 to 2016. The Travel Channel, the Discovery Channel, and even the History Channel jumped on the bandwagon with similar offerings, effectively bringing the ghost-hunting craze to a boil in the middle 2000s. Ghost Adventures, Ghost Brothers, Ghost Stories, Haunted Hotels, The Haunting of..., Monster Quest, Destination Truth, Ancient Aliens, Paranormal Witness — the world's fixation with unexplained phenomena was inescapable, the knock-offs a plethora. Ghost Hunters itself produced two direct spinoffs, Ghost Hunters International and Ghost Hunters Academy, and several original team members returned in 2019 for an ongoing revival.

Even if ghost hunting isn't as constantly ubiquitous a term as it once was, and therefore not as fascinatingly magnetic a draw, networks show no signs of stopping production so long as audiences keep tuning in. If anything, paranormal investigations are normalized in the year of our Lord 2023. Outside each series' consistently returning fanbase, fictional franchises like Paranormal Activity and The Conjuring probably played no small part in keeping the interest alive.

'Ghost Hunters' Was One of the First Paranormal Reality Shows

The original "did you hear that?" guys remain one of the best. Hawes and Grant founded the Atlantic Paranormal Society, or TAPS, in the 1990s after both men had personal experiences with the paranormal. Despite these first-hand occurrences, the TAPS team presents themselves as skeptics ready and willing to debunk paranormal claims. They don't charge clients for their services; if someone asks for help, the TAPS van rolls up to their doorstep. Hawes and Grant regularly called upon their professional background as Roto-Rooter employees as part of their investigations. Hearing odd sounds? There's probably something wrong with plumbing, not Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Having just concluded its sixteenth season in May 2023, Ghost Hunters hasn't changed from its roots. The team drives to a location and interviews the eyewitness individuals at the site. Overnight, they conduct their hunts backed by a variety of equipment. Then they examine the audio recordings for EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomena) sounds and hours of camera footage for odd shapes, black masses, floating orbs, etc. They also do their due diligence in researching a location's history and what, if anything, might contribute to its sordid supernatural existence. Hunters never goes too dramatic with what they constitute as evidence (i.e., rarely will they claim they caught a demon on camera, if ever), yet they milk the style they practically invented for all its worth. Investigators hear plenty of unexplained sounds that are always conveniently inaudible, or spy odd things that are always conveniently off-camera. The familiarity is comforting rather than stale.

'Ghost Adventures' Started Out As a Documentary Movie

Unlike other series of the same ilk, Ghost Adventures began life as a Sci-Fi Channel-exclusive indie documentary film. A series featuring the same team premiered on the Travel Channel in 2008; its twenty-fourth season premiered on June 7, 2023, with an incalculable amount of spin-offs and one-off specials in between.

Adventures' main calling card and area of distinction comes down to its crew, a group led by Zak Bagans, a personality of infamous or beloved notoriety, depending on whom you ask. He and his partners visit many locations purported to be notoriously haunted. Although not wild in temperament, they are brash: if you tune in anywhere past the halfway point, chances are you'll see several buff guys yelling at spirits and baiting them to attack. That won't be to everyone's fair tastes, yet few other paranormal series are as shamelessly committed to such over-the-top spookiness. The opening credits alone look like they crawled out of a 2000s B-movie, which isn't a criticism.

'A Haunting' Is Grounded in Everyday Experiences

Unlike other series on this list, A Haunting isn't grounded by its hosts' personalities. Each episode sees everyday people recount (in talking-head interview style) their experiences with paranormal entities, be they ghosts, demons, or some fresh hell that's even worse. Many of their stories are dark, with some individuals reciting nearly fatal accidents and torments both psychological and physical. If Ghost Adventures is fun to watch, A Haunting is more, well, haunting. What might be interpersonal (lacking consistent hosts) keeps the format fresh even when stories about possession, odd noises, and self-closing doors overlap. Some episodes even feature commentary from the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren, the married couple made famous thanks to The Conjuring series. Come for the stories, stay for the silly dramatic reenactments.

'The Dead Files' Has an Entertaining Duo At Its Center

If you want a true blue marathon, Max has fifteen seasons worth of The Dead Files. Led by medium Amy Allan and retired homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi, the two professionals conduct separate investigations of a location before meeting up to compare their findings at the episode's end. Steve interviews the eyewitnesses during the day while Amy communes with nearby spirits and senses past occurrences at night. What stock you place in the legitimacy of their claims is up to your personal preference, but it makes for great entertainment — especially since Allan opens every episode by saying "I see dead people."

'Destination Fear' Brings Fresh Faces to the Supernatural

Destination Fear goes through some familiar ghost-hunting motions with fresh faces. Self-described "paranormal enthusiasts" Dakota Laden, his sister Chelsea Laden, and their friends Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder investigate some of America's most famous haunted locations (the Winchester Mystery House!), but there's always a twist. Only one person out of the four knows where they're visiting each week, for one, and that person is allowed to include surprise stunts like blindfolds or exploring without flashlights. Compared to organized professionals, these four feel like just a group of young friends traveling in their RV and having a great time doing something they love. Destination Fear wants to explore how far fear can take us, for good or ill, but mostly for fun.

'Kindred Spirits' Is for Fans Who Want a Quieter Show

Kindred Spirits co-hosts Adam Berry and Amy Bruni got their start as part of the Ghost Hunters family before hopping over to this original venture. Joined in later seasons by medium Chip Coffey, Berry and Bruni bring their years of experience to the forefront with detailed historical research, modern investigation equipment, and utilizing the best investigative techniques. Including a medium is already different from other ghost-hunting shows, and the trio brings a more intimate feel to their work by opting to speak kindly during their EVP sessions rather than interrogate any resident spirits. Kindred Spirits is for you if you desire all the genre hallmarks but with a quieter approach. In Season 4, Episode 2, the team even investigates the Farm on Round Top Road, also known as "The Conjuring House" once owned by the Perron family.