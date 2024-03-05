The Big Picture Max follows suit with Netflix and Disney in cracking down on password sharing.

In the highly competitive market for streaming services, Max and other platforms are constantly looking for ways to increase profitability.

Max, Netflix, and Disney+ appear to be focusing on quality over quantity as streaming continues to evolve.

One of the latest trends streamers like Netflix have rolled out to increase profitability has been a crackdown on password sharing. Now, Warner Bros. streaming service, Max will do the same. This news comes from a larger report done by Bloomberg that breaks down the ways Warner Brothers and HBO are cutting costs. This, of course, includes limiting password sharing, which is said to start later this year before a wider launch in 2025. This is a response to the streamer's shareholders who are eager to make Max more profitable.

Max Has Had an Interesting History in Streaming

Since its launch in mid-2020, Max has always been seen as the ugly duck in the streaming market despite its expansive library of content that few streamers could actually compete with. It all started with its confusing original name, HBO Max. At a time when HBO Go still existed, and we were paying for the regular HBO channel, it was an odd naming choice to say the least, before rebranding to just Max. Warner Brothers' merger with Discovery and David Zaslav, taking over the year prior, started a lengthy restructuring of the whole WB brand. At the center of this was Max, which has since added an ad tier and seen multiple price increases during Zaslav’s current reign. Zaslav has also been the figurehead of another new trend in the business that has seen fully completed art being used as tax write-offs. WB films like Batgirl, a holiday-themed Scoob! sequel and Coyote vs Acme have been all been cancelled and canned permanently.

Is Streaming Really the Future?

WB’s Max now joins Netflix and Disney in an attempt to gain profit by eliminating password sharing. While Max has a ton of great content, like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Peacemaker, and True Detective, it hasn't hidden the fact that streaming services in their current form aren’t a profitable venture. There are more stories every day of streamers trying to keep their head above water as they try to survive rising costs, but so far things like password sharing have only alienated the paying customer more. Those costs have seemingly gotten to their breaking point, so enjoy Max in as many households as your heart desires before time runs out.