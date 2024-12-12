Video game adaptations have spent the last several years improving by leaps and bounds over their predecessors. A string of successes like Prime Video's Fallout, Netflix's Arcane, and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movies have proven that the medium can be translated well to the screen for all ages. Before these shows became more commonplace and generally good though, there were still filmmakers attempting to bring iconic franchises to the screen. One example from 2008 comes from The Omen (2006) and A Good Day to Die Hard director John Moore and writer Beau Thorne with their neo-noir actioner Max Payne starring Mark Wahlberg. Now, the film is available to stream for free for those with a Vizio device as part of the WatchFree+ platform's monthly slate of action-packed movies.

Max Payne is based on the series of games published by Grand Theft Auto masterminds Rockstar and developed by Remedy Entertainment, who have an excellent track record that also includes the Alan Wake games and Control. Wahlberg takes up the titular role of Max Payne, a maverick New York City police detective haunted by the death of his family and his former partner. With the feds suspecting him of murdering his colleagues, he becomes hell-bent on claiming his revenge against those responsible for ruining his life. Freelance Russian assassin Mona Sax teams up with him to dig into the criminal underworld for the answers he seeks as forces both worldly and supernatural seem to get in his way.

While the source material is well-loved and one of the earliest examples of "bullet time" used outside of The Matrix, Moore's adaptation is not remembered fondly. It has a dismal 16% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a better but still quite bad 29% from audiences. Despite the largely negative reception, moviegoers still came out enough to make it a modest success with a #1 opening at the box office and a worldwide total of $85.8 million against a budget of $35 million. Some critics also gave a bit of praise to the production design, and it managed to win IGN's Best Video Game Adaptation award for 2008, albeit in a very bleak year. The film does have plenty of talent though, with Wahlberg, who's since taken on another iconic game role as Sully in the Uncharted movie, joined by Mila Kunis, Beau Bridges, Ludacris, Chris O'Donnell, Nelly Furtado, Donal Logue, Olga Kurylenko, and the original voice of Max Payne himself, James McCaffrey.

Will There Ever Be Another 'Max Payne' Movie?

The Max Payne franchise is buzzing with more life than usual lately after Remedy announced a remake of both the original game and its sequel, The Fall of Max Payne, into a single game back in 2022. That same year, a reboot film was also announced under 20th Century Studios, but everything's been quiet after that. Greater focus has since been placed on Remedy's other titles, with Annapurna Pictures striking a groundbreaking partnership with the company earlier this year to develop film and television projects around Alan Wake and Control as well as co-finance and co-produce the much-anticipated Control 2. Max Payne hasn't seen a new installment since 2012's Max Payne 3, but with the coming reboots, there's hope the franchise will have renewed energy that can finally bring the bitter, edgy detective back to screens.

Max Payne is now streaming for free on Vizio WatchFree+. Anyone with a Vizio Smart TV can pull up the application directly on their device or use a companion app on their phone to access the catalog from anywhere with a free account.