On July 23, 2001, Max Payne exploded onto the scene and has since become one of the most influential and fondly remembered action games of the era. Now, with the series turning 20 years old today, the people that gave the character his iconic look and voice have come together to pay tribute to the character.

In celebration of the special occasion, Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind the first two games as well as the creators of games like Control and Alan Wake, brought together the voice and face of the titular character. Sam Lake, the face of Max as well as the Creative Director at Remedy, and James McCaffery, the voice of Max, celebrate both the character and the series in a Twitter video. The video closes with Lake dawning Max's leather jacket as McCaffery delivers a monologue about birthdays that strikes that balance of humor and cynicism so well that it could only ever come from Max Payne.

Steam has also gotten in on the celebration, putting not just the original game, but all three games on sale right now until July 26. That means you can get your digital hands-on and enjoy the entire series for under $20. Whether you are deciding to revisit the game for its anniversary or want to give the series a try for the first time, the sale is the best way to do it.

In the 20 years since the original title, the Max Payne series saw two more entries as well as a film adaptation. The last entry that was released was Max Payne 3 back in 2012 and there hasn't been any noise made about a return to the iconic character. The case can be made that Max Payne 3 wrapped up Max's story, and a sequel isn't needed, but that doesn't mean we can't hold out hope for a possible remake or remaster of the Third Person Shooter cornerstone.

Check out the cool reunion video below.

