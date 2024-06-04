The Big Picture Max subscribers will see price increases in monthly and yearly plans.

New pricing is effective immediately for new subscribers, current subscribers will be notified.

Max offers three plans with varying features; price increase aims to enhance programming and customer experience.

Starting today, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Max subscribers will notice a price increase in their monthly and yearly plans. The streaming service has announced that the monthly Ad-Free plan will now cost $16.99, a $1 increase from its previous price. The yearly Ad-Free plan will also see a rise, increasing by $20 to a new total of $169.99 per year. Additionally, the monthly Ultimate Ad-Free plan will go up by $1, making it $20.99 per month, while the yearly Ultimate Ad-Free plan will increase by $10, resulting in a new price of $209.99 per year. The Max With Ads plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

These new prices are effective immediately for new subscriptions. Existing subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and will see the price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024. Current yearly subscribers will not experience an increase until their renewal date.

Max offers three pricing options for subscribers. The With Ads plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously and provides Full HD video resolution. The Ad-Free plan also supports streaming on two devices at once, offers Full HD video resolution, and includes 30 downloads for offline viewing. The Ultimate Ad-Free plan enables streaming on four devices simultaneously, offers 4K Ultra HD video quality where available, provides Dolby Atmos immersive audio where available, and includes 100 downloads for offline viewing, subject to certain limits.

The price increase is intended to enable Max to continue investing in its programming and customer experience. The streaming service is aiming to deliver a diverse range of content, including iconic series, hit movies, original programming, family-friendly shows, breaking news, and live sports.

Subscribers can look forward to several upcoming releases on Max. The second season of the HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon is set to debut on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Additionally, the Max Original series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, is on the horizon. Other returning HBO Originals in 2024 include My Brilliant Friend, Industry, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Sort Of. Sports fans will have access to NBA, NHL, and MLB games in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with the B/R Sports Add-On included for a limited time with Max subscriptions.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Max.