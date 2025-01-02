2025 appears to be off to an awful start for Max subscribers — especially for animated fans — as the streaming service kicks off the new year by removing some of its most popular and biggest animated shows. Per ComicBook's report, the streaming giant has removed several titles from its library, including the major DC animated hit Teen Titans and the first seven seasons of its standalone spin-off Teen Titans Go!

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max has gone through a series of removals since its debut. It has lost a number of classic Cartoon Network shows from its library in the past few years, with the latest being the critically acclaimed Ed, Edd n’ Eddy and the horror comedy The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. The platform also removed Green Lantern: The Animated Series, The Looney Tunes Show, and Static Shock in the first week of 2025.

While some of the mentioned shows are big titles in their own right, the removal of Teen Titans Go! comes as surprising news, as it has been one of the streamer's biggest animated shows and has been continuously bringing great viewership numbers to the streaming platform, according to previous reports. Though Max has removed the first seven seasons of Teen Titans Go! from its library, the eighth season of the fan-favorite animated series is still available to stream on the platform. Season 8, which premiered in 2022, is still ongoing.

Max Has Not Been Treating Its Animated Offerings Fairly

The removal of some titles from Max's library was sad but definitely not shocking. Max is no stranger to some series and movie removals — and that is especially true for its Cartoon Network offerings. Back in October 2024, it was reported that the platform removed some big Cartoon Network shows without any announcement. That in