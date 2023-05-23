The day has finally arrived for the replacement of HBO Max with a new streaming variation known as Max. The newly rebranded streaming service which is set to be bringing a wealth of content from Warner Brothers, Discovery, HBO, and others has however, on its very first day, been beset by a few glitches per Variety.

Subscribers of the streaming platform have taken to social media to complain about the number of challenges that they have encountered as they've tried to use the service, chief among these complaints being an inability to access the platform. Given the scale of the conversion operation from HBO Max to Max, which would involve the migration of millions of subscribers between both platforms, glitches are sure to be a part of the deal. The conversion in itself only covers the United States for now. A spokesperson for Max has addressed initial problems encountered by users, "You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale," the spokesperson said. "We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied."

Reports of the technical glitches faced by Max have been tracked by outage tracking site, Downdetector and despite an increase in reports about HBO Max on Tuesday morning, there were still relatively few. At 8:59 a.m. Eastern Time, there were 433 user reports of outages, a relatively low number for a major service such as Max. The modus operandi for the transition by the company would include HBO Max subscribers having their apps automatically updated to Max. While the company hoped a large portion of its customer base would follow that route, others would prompted to download the new Max app. Logging onto the platform would be done using a subscriber's existing email and password.

Max Has New Features

On April 12th, 2023, Warner Brothers Discovery President David Zaslav had announced that there would be a new streaming platform to cater to the needs of the WBD pool of entertainment content. So the question loomed, what would be different between the old and the new? Max will grant subscribers access to high-quality unscripted and scripted programming, from HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe among its other offerings while also providing the best of previous HBO Max programming with Discovery+. HBO Originals and Warner Bros. movies such as Succession, the Watchmen series, Chernobyl, Dune, Don’t Worry Darling, and Joker will be available in an amplified version to enhance the viewing experience. Max remains available on platforms where HBO Max worked including iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio SmartCast TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and web browsers (including Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge for Windows and Apple Safari).