Warner Bros Discovery has finally rebranded its streaming service as Max along with the announcement came a plethora of new trailers and announcements of some exciting new features like another Game of Thrones’ spin-off, a Harry Potter TV series and more. The long-expected announcement brings together the content from HBO Max and Discovery+ under the same umbrella. Max will be the destination for original content as well as well-loved HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, DC Universe, Harry Potter franchise, along with an expansive offering of kids' content, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, and more.

The New Price Points for Max

The streaming service aims to give a unified experience and to stand out among the competition by combining a huge content library and superior quality with iconic franchises and strong product experience. There will be three pricing options, giving subscribers the choice to select which plan best fits their needs. The offer includes Max Ad-Lite at $9.99/month or $99.99/year, Max Ad Free at $15.99/month or $149.99/year, and Max Ultimate Ad Free at $19.99/month or $199.99/year.

If you are an existing HBO Max subscriber, you will have access to Max at the same price as the HBO Max subscription. Further, HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months. The subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, and features like “Continue Watching,” and “My List” will also migrate to Max so one can pick up streaming right where they left off.

Image via Max

Speaking of the new service JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice.” Further adding, “This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”

With an existing content library, Max has also announced new features coming to the service. Titles like Game of Thrones spin-off and the Harry Potter series are in line with Zaslav’s vision to produce IPs that are important to the audience. The new service offers premium video playback, personalization options, more kid-friendly content, and 4K UHD among more features. Max will launch on May 26.