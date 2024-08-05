The Big Picture Max's new update prioritizes personalized recommendations based on your viewing preferences, enhancing user experience.

Godzilla vs. Kong and Adam Sandler comedies top the Max streaming charts, alongside popular shows like House of the Dragon.

Stay updated with Collider for future streaming news and enjoy the full second season of House of the Dragon streaming on Max.

One of the biggest streaming services in the world just got a major update that may have slipped under your radar. Max, the sixth-largest streaming service by subscriber numbers according to Flix Patrol, has officially launched a new update that makes the app much more interactive and intuitive, and also more personalized to each user. Max is estimated to have roughly 86 million subscribers, putting it nearly 200 million total subscribers behind the first-place platform, with Netflix, but ahead of other platforms such as Paramount+ (71 million) and Hulu (50 million). While perhaps not enough to make a significant advance up the chart, this new Max streaming update should help the service pull in new subscribers and sway some who may be on the fence about canceling their account.

The new Max update began testing in December 2023 but just launched on all platforms at the end of July and early August. The update is designed to make the platform better at predicting what you want to watch, and also organizing things to make it easier for you to find them. Previously, everyone's accounts were organized the same way and in the same order, just with different suggestions filling the horizontal rows. Now, if you're more likely to watch movies over TV shows, Max will suggest those to you first. Likewise, if you prefer comedies to horror movies, you'll see the comedy row closer to the top than the horror row. This new update guarantees a more user-friendly experience.

What’s Streaming on Max That’s Popular?

Close

The fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is still hanging around the Max top 10, despite premiering on the platform more than a month ago and collecting a Titan-sized haul of more than $500 million at the worldwide box office. Both Adam Sandler comedies, Grown Ups and the sequel Grown Ups 2, are dominating the Max streaming charts at the top two spots.

Unsurprisingly, the number one show on Max is the Targaryen-based Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, which just completed its second season. Also rounding out the top 10 of the most popular shows on Max is Kite Man, the animated DC series spun off of the popular Harley Quinn show.

The new Max update is officially live on all accounts. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the full second season of House of the Dragon, now streaming on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Distributor HBO

WATCH ON MAX