CBS's upcoming drama pilot, Cal Fire, has just gained two new cast members in Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro. The series will star Max Thieriot as prison inmate Bode Donovan, who finds himself becoming a part of a firefighting program within the prison, bringing him back to his hometown. The show is said to be based on the early experiences of Thieriot, who will also serve as a co-writer and executive producer on the pilot. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater co-wrote the pilot with the SEAL Team and Bates Motel actor.

Burke, who most recently appeared in 9-1-1: Lone Star, will play Bode's father, Vince. Vince is described as the sweet but tough-as-nails head commanding officer of the firefighting community in Middleton, California. Alejandro will star as Manny, who is in charge of the prisoners enrolled in the firefighting program. Manny is a father and used to have a hard life before he turned it around. He initially wants to take Bode under his wing, but things will become complicated when a secret Bode has been keeping begins to bubble up to the surface.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Cal Fire': Max Thieriot to Star in CBS Pilot He Co-Wrote

Burke is perhaps best known for being featured in the Twilight series as Bella Swan's father, Charlie Swan. He has also appeared as a series regular in the shows Revolution, Zoo, and Maid. Alejandro can be recognized for his series regular role on the modern cult classic series Lucifer, and has also appeared in the shows True Blood, Arrow, and The Returned. Alejandro will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Thieriot has been a series regular on the show SEAL Team since 2017, and has directed several episodes of that show as well. SEAL Team aired its first four seasons, as well as the first four episodes of the fifth, on CBS, before moving to Paramount+, where the rest of the season debuted. Only time will tell if Cal Fire will be picked up for a full series order, and if that does end up happening, Thieriot will need to find a way to juggle filming a leading role in two different shows.

The 'Uncharted' Games Ranked From Forgettable Flops to Memorable Adventures Which of Nathan Drake's treasure-hunting adventures is the greatest?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Jon Mendelsohn (145 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and eating...pretty much anything that's edible. More From Jon Mendelsohn