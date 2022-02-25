Max Thieriot is moving from one life-saving crew to another. While planning to continue to be a member of the gang on SEAL Team, Thieriot has another iron in the fire. The actor, writer, and director has officially signed on in the leading role for the pilot of the CBS drama, Cal Fire. A project close to his heart, Thieriot also co-wrote the show’s story and will executive produce.

Based on experiences from Thieriot’s life as a boy growing up in northern California, Cal Fire will center around the world of convict Bode Donovan (Thieriot). Donovan is part of a program that pairs prisoners up with top-tier firefighters, hoping to add more of a force behind putting out the extreme blazes that threaten that part of the country every year. Seeing an opportunity to work near his hometown, Donovan jumps at the chance to join the life-risking team.

Along with Thieriot, the pilot was written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, who also penned the teleplay. Phelan and Rater will be joining Thieriot as executive producers alongside a group from the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer Television including Kristie Anne Reed, Jonathan Littman, and the company’s namesake, Jerry Bruckheimer. CBS Studios will oversee as producers.

Currently starring alongside an all-star cast including David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., A J Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Jessica Paré, Thieriot appears on SEAL Team as the eager newbie, Clay Spenser. After ending its time on CBS following last year’s fifth season, fans waited on bated breath to find out if the show would return for a sixth installment. Luckily, Paramount Plus swooped in to save the day, giving the series its chance at a sixth season. Prior to his time on SEAL Team, Thieriot had a long-running role on the A&E series Bates Motel, which was based on Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, Psycho. There, he portrayed Dylan Massett, Norman Bates’ (Freddie Highmore) half-brother. Taking a step behind the camera, Thieriot has directed two episodes of SEAL Team and one episode of Bates Motel.

Fans of SEAL Team’s Clay Spenser won’t need to worry about Thieriot’s schedule conflicting should Cal Fire move on to become a series. As of right now, Thieriot is hoping to work both productions onto his docket. While we aren’t sure yet if the story of Bode Donovan and the rest of the team of firefighters will be picked up for series, the storyline and names attached are giving us hope.

