Max Winkler on ‘Jungleland’, Charlie Hunnam, and His Obsession With Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur’ Movie

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Max Winkler’s (Ceremony, Flower) Jungleland. The film stars Jack O’Connell as a reluctant bare-knuckle boxer, with Charlie Hunnam playing his older brother and manager. After the two of them rack up a debt they can’t repay, they’re forced to take on another bout across the country and also transport a young woman named Sky (Jessica Barden) to a location near the fight. As Barden and O’Connell characters forge a relationship on the road trip, the brothers’ bond to fall apart.

Even though I didn’t get to talk to Winkler while attending TIFF, he was gracious enough to come by the Collider office. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about the genesis of the film, his obsession with Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, how he got Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell for the leads, what it was like filming in Massachusetts, the difficulty of making movies on a tight budget, the emotional toll that Hunnam’s performance had on the actor, and more. In addition, he talked about his obsession with West Side Story, Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon, and if it’s weird for him to watch Barry since Henry Winkler is his father.

Max Winkler: