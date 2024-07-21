Maximalism is one of those wonderful terms that pretty much defines itself. In stark contrast to minimalism, films that can be described as maximalist will emphasize spectacle, scale, and bombast, with filmmakers likely approaching movies with a “more is more” attitude. Subtlety doesn’t tend to be the name of the game, here, and maximalist movies are often dizzying and overwhelming.

The good ones are exhausting in a good way, though, because it can be thrilling to get in-your-face style, awe-inspiring visuals, and overwhelming sounds all hitting at the same time. These movies will sometimes cross over into numerous genres and comment on the nature of art/filmmaking itself, with the very best films that fit into the maximalism style being ranked below, starting with the fairly spectacular and ending with the most spectacular.

10 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Brazil is unafraid to get wild, confusing, and mind-bending, all the while being quite funny, satirical, and visually unlike anything else. The premise is technically simple, being about a dystopian society and one unassuming man’s plunge into madness and psychological deterioration, but it’s the style and the sheer quantity of things that happen to the hapless protagonist that make Brazil feel big.

Terry Gilliam’s directed other movies that feel more than a little maximalist, but Brazil could be his opus in this regard… or just his greatest single film in general. It’s a science fiction film unlike any other, especially because just calling it a sci-fi movie is underselling or misrepresenting it. Getting through the whole thing is quite tiring, but it’s a worthwhile watch for the sheer amount it offers; almost too much.

9 'Moulin Rouge' (2001)

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Baz Luhrmann is one of the most prominent directors who favors maximalism working today. His filmography might only have a handful of feature films within it, but each movie of his feels bigger than just one movie, which in turn makes that body of work feel bigger. Of all his films, the one that might just have the most “everything” is 2001’s Moulin Rouge.

This is a jukebox musical packed with well-known 20th-century songs, even though it takes place at the turn of the 20th century. It’s also a sweeping and knowingly melodramatic romance film and unashamed tragedy, constantly barreling forward and having wild camerawork, not to mention very few shots that seem to last more than a few seconds. It’s a lot, but you kind of had to admire just how much.

8 'Babylon' (2022)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Underrated, overblown, subversive, gross… all words that can and have been applied to Babylon, which was a film that could certainly be described as divisive. It saw Damien Chazelle push things further than he had before, both in terms of style and intensity, which is certainly saying something, considering how grand La La Land was and how nail-biting Whiplash had been.

Babylon captures excess, triumph, and heartbreak in Hollywood at the dawn of the talkie, looking at how people were chewed up and spat out by a system, particularly those whose skills were more applicable to silent movies. It both celebrates cinema and acknowledges how terrible the film industry can be, which might sound like a contradiction… but when your movie is more than three hours long, has this many characters, and attempts to explore this much, you can kind of get away with it, and Chazelle did.

7 'Watchmen' (2009)

Director: Zack Snyder

Though the Watchmen graphic novel was once considered unfilmable, it did eventually get a movie adaptation in 2009, and a largely successful one at that. No, it wasn’t quite as nuanced as the original text, and certain changes were made, but it was able to bring the world of the graphic novel to life, and remain rather faithful visually, looking a great deal like a comic book brought to life.

It stands as arguably Zack Snyder’s best superhero/comic book movie so far, and it ambitiously packs a lot into a runtime of less than three hours. There are multiple characters, mysteries, and action set pieces throughout, complete with tons of slow motion and consistently bold visuals. It might not be beloved by everyone, but there’s so much in Watchmen that it’s hard not to come away at least a little impressed.

6 'War and Peace' (1966-1967)

Director: Sergei Bondarchuk

While War and Peace doesn’t necessarily deal with absurdity on a thematic or narrative level, it is absurd that the whole thing exists and ultimately works as well as it does. This film goes further than most epic movies, being released in four parts while telling one continuous story, and adding up each section of it gives you a movie that runs for approximately seven hours.

Leo Tolstoy's novel of the same name was a beast of a book itself, so War and Peace does earn the right to be that long, and quite surprisingly never drags throughout its runtime. It looks at the Napoleonic Wars and has some stunning battle sequences, as well as impressive non-action scenes, with some of the “Peace” portions of War and Peace proving just as stunning as the “War” parts. It’s a phenomenal film, and one where you’ll probably be asking yourself “Wait, how did they even make this?” every five minutes or so.

5 'Magnolia' (1999)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

With the exception of Hard Eight, Paul Thomas Anderson’s early films generally went pretty big, with Magnolia topping even the size and ambition of Boogie Nights to become a maximalist film. It does this while also being a rather direct drama, because there aren’t really too many other genres you could slot Magnolia into.

One of 1999’s best films, Magnolia also takes place over a short period of time for a big, grand, sweeping movie, not so much being an epic in the traditional sense but feeling that way on a more intimate level. Numerous characters are depicted dealing with struggles in their lives, some related and some separate from each other, all building to one event at the movie’s end that kind of, sort of unites all. It’s a larger-than-life movie, emotionally, but it also really just deals with life, confronting the complications within it.

4 'Napoléon' (1927)

Director: Abel Gance

Napoléon was released in the year when sound films began being released, and feels like the culmination of what silent cinema was capable of (though it could well have been pushed further somehow, without the advent of sound). It was intended to be one part of a film series that looked at the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, with this film being the only one released, and largely following his early years.

Still, one epic ended up being a true epic in every sense of the word, because 1927’s Napoléon, at over five hours, runs about the length of three movies. There is a ton here, and it’s all captured with bravado and style not seen in many other films of its era. It was big and forward-thinking from a technical perspective, and still has the power to wow viewers almost a century on from its release.

3 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Director: George Miller

More like Mad Maximalism, right? The George Miller series had gotten pretty wild before 2015, but Mad Max: Fury Road took things to a whole other level. As an action movie, it’s pretty much non-stop, largely taking place on the road in a post-apocalyptic desert, following the titular character as he gets wrapped up with a woman named Furiosa, who’s staging a desperate escape with several other women from the clutches of a warlord.

The whole movie almost feels like one big action scene, with dazzling explosions, a consistently fast pace, and plenty of visual splendor to marvel at across its two-hour runtime. Mad Max: Fury Road pushes things right to the limit, never quite feeling like too much, but always feeling like “a lot” in the best way possible, making it understandable why it’s considered a definitive 21st-century action/sci-fi movie.

2 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson