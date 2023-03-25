Being a horror fan in the 80s meant you were eating well with the height of the slasher genre bringing sequels for icons like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Kruger. However, another major component of 80s horror were Stephen King adaptations. The iconic horror author hit the ground running in this decade with a handful of horror movies based off his most popular works. This included The Shining, Pet Semetary, Cujo, Children of the Corn, Firestarter, and Christine. However, one of the films that is least talked about when it comes to King’s filmography is 1986’s Maximum Overdrive. The only film King ever directed has had many physical releases over the years including Blu-ray, but now Vestron Video is releasing a new Blu-ray steelbook edition of the film that will have your horror loving heart revved up.

The steelbook features a variant of Vestron's original poster artwork in a wrap around design. The film's most iconic piece of imagery, a demonic truck bearing a Green Goblin mask, is front and center here. The villain of Maximum Overdrive was modeled after the iconic Spider-Man foe years before the comic book character would make their cinematic debut in 2002.

This also isn’t the first edition of the film Vestron Video has released. The Lionsgate owned line has made a name for itself releasing obscure horror gems on Blu-ray, some of which for the first time. This includes the Silent Night, Deadly Night sequels, The Dentist films, and Candyman 3: Day of the Dead. There have been 29 films in the inexpensive line thus far and Maximum Overdrive was number 16 in this boutique label originally. This release will include the soundtrack by AC/DC and two additional hours of special features.

What’s Maximum Overdrive About?

Based on a short story by King, Maximum Overdrive is just one of those films you have to see to believe. The story is centered around a group of survivors who are fighting for their lives after a radiation storm caused by a comet makes machines come to life. Of course their first instinct is mass murder and some spectacularly crazy car-nage ensues. Just think King’s Christine on cocaine laced steroids. While it was panned by most critics and horror fans alike when it was released in 1986, it has since become a cult classic among the genre community. It’s definitely no Shining or Carrie in terms of its quality, but there isn’t a film out there quite like Maximum Overdrive. Even though it’s a shame that this is the only film King has ever directed, the author tried his best to deliver a wildly entertaining horror rampage. Depending on the context you're watching it in, preferably with a bunch of friends, King more than succeeded.

When Does Maximum Overdrive’s Steelbook Release?

Maximum Overdrive’s new steelbook doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can pre-order the edition now on Walmart’s website for $19.96. You can check out the upcoming steelbook release, and watch the film’s original trailer down, below:

