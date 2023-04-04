Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive is getting a Blu-ray release from Lionsgate. The 1986 movie marks the best-selling author’s only attempt at directing his own material. With music from iconic rock band AC/DC, this release marks the first time this film will be available as a collectible Steelbook. Along with the movie, the Blu-ray will have some never seen before interviews and commentary from makers and actors.

Maximum Overdrive provides the premise for the world-ending battle of man vs. bloodthirsty machine. The story chronicles three horrifying days when the Earth passes through the tail of a mysterious comet. As the skies glow eerie green, humanity waits to see what the fallout will be. And as in all of King’s stories, what they imagine is nothing like the nightmare they find. Turns out the comet’s magnetic fields cause all the machines on the planet to suddenly come to life and terrorize humans in a horrific killing spree. So, it falls on a handful of people trapped in a desolate truck stop to “defeat the killer machines — or be killed by them!”

Exclusive Content and More

The Blu-ray will feature audio commentaries with scribe Tony Magistrale, author of Hollywood’s Stephen King and actor/comedian Jonah Ray, and Blumhouse Film Executive Ryan Turek. Fans will also find exclusive interviews with producer Martha De Laurentiis actress Laura Harrington, John Short, and Yeardley Smith among others, while make-up effects creator Dean Gates will tell the tale behind the work that went into bringing the machines to life. A look back at the filming of the movie with crew members will be encapsulated in a featurette titled “The Wilmington Factor," while featurette “Who Made Who?” will tell more about AC/DC’s iconic soundtrack with an in-depth interview with Murray Engleheart, co-author of AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll. And to top it all off, one can find a plethora of behind-the-scenes footage, photo gallery, theatrical trailer, and TV spots.

The movie featured Emilio Estevez as Bill Robinson, Pat Hingle as Bubba Hendershot, Laura Harrington as Brett Graham, Yeardley Smith as Connie, John Short as Curtis, Ellen McElduff as Wanda June, Frankie Faison as Handy, Leon Rippy as Brad, Christopher Murney as Camp Loman, J. C. Quinn as Duncan Keller, Holter Graham as Deke Keller, and more.

Maximum Overdrive arrives as a Blu-ray steelbook on May 30. You can check out the trailer for the film below: