If you're watching the movie, you'll eventually be an accessory to a crime, or so Ike Barinhotlz (The Mindy Project) says in the trailer for Maximum Truth. Playing political consultant Rick Klingman, Barinholtz stars in the David Stassen-directed mockumentary as an attorney and political consultant on a mission: to dig up some dirt against a congressional candidate.

Releasing in theaters and On Demand on June 23, Maximum Truth follows a documentary crew as they film "political grifter" Rick Klingman. As much as he wants to assure everyone that he’s not a "con artist, a fraud, or a dirty trickster," he is still determined to look for the dirt that can demolish the name and credibility of Congressman candidate Antonio (Max Minghella). To assist him on his dirty digging mission, Rick Klingman asks for the help of his buddy Simon (Dylan O'Brien). Though unsure about their investigation, the more he thinks and talks about it, the more it becomes the "truth," teasing that the forthcoming comedy film will be nothing short of chaotic.

Who's Involved in Maximum Truth?

Apart from starring as the lead actor in the mockumentary film, Barinhotlz also serves as the film's writer and producer alongside Stassen, with Patrick Rizzotti also onboard as a producer. Along with Barinholtz and O'Brien as the investigative duo and Minghella as the congressman hopeful, the rest of the Maximum Truth cast also includes Blake Anderson (Game Over, Man!), Brianna Baker (9-1-1: Lone Star), Beth Grant (Mayfair Witches), Mark Proksch (Dream Corp LLC), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Tiya Sircar (Good Sam).

Image via Momentum Pictures

The upcoming film, which promises a hilarious cinematic experience, also boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Barinhotlz having starred in several critically acclaimed comedy films and television shows, including Bad Neighbours, Blockers, The Afterparty, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. It wasn't also Barinholtz's first time teaming up with Stassen, as they previously worked together in Central Intelligence and The Oath.

O'Brien, on the other hand, is a notable actor in his own right. He starred in various hit movies and television shows, including The Maze Runner, American Assassin, Teen Wolf, Love and Monsters, Not Okay, and The Internship, among others. So with an impressive cast and crew, Maximum Truth is shaping up to be a comedy film worth seeing.

Find out if Rick Klingman really knows the three branches of government when Maximum Truth hits theaters and On Demand on June 23. You can watch the film's trailer and read the official synopsis below.