The Big Picture Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is a tale of love and ambition at a prestigious boarding school, where peers become partners in a dramatic web of deceit and affection.

Despite a rocky start, siblings Lydia and James prove that family bonds can withstand any scandal or obstacle that comes their way.

The heartwarming relationship between James and Lydia Beaufort shines brightly amidst the drama and romance of Maxton Hall's halls.

Prime Video has certainly pleased YA audiences with The Summer I Turned Pretty, a series set on the beach as two brothers attempt to win over the protagonist's heart. After the successful turn around of the book-to-screen adaptation of Jenny Hann's novels, the streaming service recently put out another teen drama that has viewers pining for an enemies-to-lovers couple. In Maxton Hall: The World Between Us, a German series based on a book trilogy, a preppy scholarship student named Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) sees her future at Oxford on the line when she accidentally runs into a teacher kissing a student. That student's brother, James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), tries to bribe her to forget everything, a request that she doesn't accept. As these characters who despise each other are forced to work together on the planning of a school event, they go from butting heads to falling in love. Although Maxton Hall is centered on Ruby and James' growing connection and the forces that conspire against them, there is another relationship in the show that is well worth rooting for.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (2024) In the prestigious halls of a renowned boarding school, a bright scholarship student and a privileged heir find their worlds colliding in surprising ways. Their growing relationship faces numerous obstacles, from hidden pasts and societal expectations to the intricate dynamics of high school life. As they support each other through personal and academic trials, they uncover deeper connections that challenge their preconceived notions. The show captures the essence of young love and ambition, presenting a compelling narrative that delves into themes of class disparity, self-discovery, and the transformative power of empathy and understanding. Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Damian Hardung , Harriet Herbig-Matten , Ben Felipe , Runa Greiner , Fedja van Huet Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Writers Daphne Ferraro Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger Expand

'Maxton Hall's Best Relationship Is a Brother-Sister Bond

The whole reason why Ruby and James are forced to interact is because of James' sister, Lydia Beaufort (Sonja Weißer). At the start of the series, Ruby sees her classmate kissing Professor Sutton (Eidin Jalali) in an empty classroom. It is later revealed that Lydia and the philosophy teacher met before he began working at the elite school and that they have been secretly together for a while. Yet, the whole prospect of their relationship going public could ruin their chances of continuing seeing each other, because it would not only destroy his reputation as an instructor, but also tarnish the Beauforts' legacy. After all, Lydia and James' family owns a fashion empire, making clothes that only the higher-ups and royalty can afford.

Upon the incident with Ruby, Lydia sobbingly meets her brother by the pool, unsure of what to do to keep the news from spreading and ruining her and her family's future. Like any attentive sibling, James is quick to listen and comfort his sister, promising to do whatever it takes to silence Ruby. Although bribing and sabotaging aren't noble actions, it is sweet to see the lengths that this brother-and-sister duo will go to ensure the others' well-being.

James and Lydia Support One Another, Despite Their Father Pitting Them Against Each Other

Close

Although Ruby doesn't share with anyone what she witnessed between Lydia and Professor Sutton, she continues to be plagued by James, who ruins an event that she organized. Things escalate when the principal enlists the two enemies as the leaders in the planning of a donation gala, which serves as a punishment for the fiasco that took place at the gathering that Ruby was in charge of. Despite not being fond of each other's company, the two set their differences aside and combine their efforts to throw a party inspired by the Victorian era. As they try on period clothing and spend more time getting to know each other, Ruby and James soon notice that their anger subsided and was instead replaced with love and affection.

Their connection doesn't initially seem like good news for Lydia, who is certain that Ruby doesn't truly care for her brother and still holds a grudge against her classmate for the incident at the start of the show. After what happened, Professor Sutton decided to break up with the student, fearing that her parents would find out and disapprove of their relationship. In addition, Lydia continues to be disregarded by her father Mortimer (Fedja Van Huêt) when it comes to the family's business, with her idea for a clothing line being presented to investors without her receiving any credit. The poster boy for the line ends up being her brother, who is Mortimer's first pick to inherit the fashion empire.

When James is told that he won't be able to attend the party that he and Ruby organized in order to attend a business meeting, he becomes frustrated and tries to find a way out. Once again, the siblings' undeniable unity takes center stage when James tells Lydia to go to the meeting instead and take ownership of her idea. Although things don't play out as planned, with Mortimer going after his son and forcing him to stop hanging out with Ruby, the fact that the siblings were willing to go against their father to fight for what they wanted is a testament to their closeness and dependability.

Related ‘Maxton Hall’ Smashes Viewership Records on Prime Video The premiere episode of the German-language series is now available to stream for free on YouTube.

Lydia Is Responsible for Reuniting Ruby and James After They Were Forced To Split

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After James stood up for his sister twice, Lydia was able to make it up to him by reuniting her brother with his soulmate. On a trip to Oxford, where Ruby, James, and Lydia were accepted to pursue their higher education, the latter was able to have a candid conversation with the girl that stormed into her family's life earlier in the season. When Ruby sees Lydia throwing up, she sits beside her and the two are able to finally have a pleasant talk. This moment allows the Beaufort sibling to finally admit that she was wrong about the protagonist all along and that she could finally understand what James saw in her. She says this to Ruby, who gets puzzled by the fact that James still likes her despite ignoring her ever since the gala event. Without even noticing it, Lydia is able to make her brother happy by telling his love interest the truth, allowing the meant-to-be couple to rekindle their romance.

Overall, it is possible to affirm that even though Ruby and James' fiery connection is what keeps Maxton Hall interesting, one of the best relationships in the show is between the Beaufort siblings. From James protecting Lydia from a scandal (even if using malicious tactics to do so) to Lydia reuniting her brother with the girl of his dreams, their bond is beautiful to see onscreen and will likely continue to evolve in Season 2, based on the cliffhanger that viewers were left with.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video