The Big Picture Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is Prime Video's most-watched International Original Series, celebrating its success with a free premiere episode on YouTube.

The show follows the story of two students from different backgrounds at a prestigious private school, sparking a star-crossed love story full of drama and secrets.

The sophomore season, based on the novel series by Mona Kasten, will continue the story with returning stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matt, with no release date set yet.

The spring has been a terrific time for Prime Video as the streamer is happily celebrating two major achievements through its recently released series, Fallout and Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. Just a month since it was announced that the former was the platform’s biggest U.S. opening in history, today news has come that the latter scored the bragging rights of being Prime Video’s most-watched International Original Series.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, and perhaps wrangle in some new viewers, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us will be bouncing its premiere episode over to YouTube for interested viewers to watch for free until June 18 as well as on its ad-supported streamer Freevee, which will begin to stream the debut episode on June 7. On top of that, fans can already look forward to the second chapter of the German language production as it’s already received the green light for a second season.

Following Mona Kasten’s novel series, Save You, the debut season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us centers on two students from very different backgrounds who are both studying at a private school. James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) is the latest member of his family to receive a top-tier education as he comes from a wealthy background that’s given him opportunities he’s only taken for granted. On the other side is Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matt), a young woman from a lower-class family who worked her butt off to attend the titular academy and has future dreams of attending Oxford. With such different backgrounds, and polar opposite personalities and work ethics, Ruby and James hate each other upon their first meeting but begin to grow closer due to a secret shared between them.

What Do We Know About Season 2 Of ‘Maxton Hall - The World Between Us’?

Both Hardung and Herbig-Matt will return for another season of star-crossed love, drama, and secrets in the sophomore season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. Once again, the show will follow in the footsteps of the books penned by Kasten, picking up where the story left off and diving into the content found in book two. So, if you want to get a jump start on your fellow Maxton Hall fans, you can check out what’s on the pages of the second installment in the book series. UFA fiction will once again produce, and the next batch of episodes will arrive on Prime Video although no release date has been set.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (2024) In the prestigious halls of a renowned boarding school, a bright scholarship student and a privileged heir find their worlds colliding in surprising ways. Their growing relationship faces numerous obstacles, from hidden pasts and societal expectations to the intricate dynamics of high school life. As they support each other through personal and academic trials, they uncover deeper connections that challenge their preconceived notions. The show captures the essence of young love and ambition, presenting a compelling narrative that delves into themes of class disparity, self-discovery, and the transformative power of empathy and understanding. Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Damian Hardung , Harriet Herbig-Matten , Ben Felipe , Runa Greiner , Fedja van Huet Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Writers Daphne Ferraro Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger Expand

