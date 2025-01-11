Season 2 of Prime Video's smash hit international series, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us has just received a teasing update from one of its stars. Damian Hardung who plays one-half of the show's central leads, James Beaufort has shared details about his filming experience for the sophomore season, and it was quite a demanding one for the young actor. Following its Season 2 renewal, fans have been eager for updates on the series, and if Hardung's words are anything to go by, it appears another season of compelling narrative awaits viewers.

Season 1 left several plot threads unresolved, and as such, fans are greatly anticipating how things will play out for their favorite TV couple, James and Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten). The plot details for Season 2 are yet to be unveiled, but given the series is an adaptation of Mona Kasten’s book trilogy, Save Me, fans are not completely in the dark regarding what to expect from Season 2. With their romance now fully budded, the next season is expected to see James and Ruby navigate the obstacles that will threaten what they share in the form of James' parents, and Hardung reveals it will get very messy.

“I just did the ADR for it and the second season is really dark and [there’s] a lot of grief and trauma in my character.” Hardung said during his recent appearance on the ‘Short Take’ podcast from German Films per Deadline. So emotionally demanding was the filming that Hardung revealed it took a toll on him; “I had a really tough time shooting that, it really pushed me to a point where I’m like: ‘I don’t know if that’s healthy anymore.’ So, I’m really eager to see how that played out on screen.” Hardung further shared how that he had to work at regaining his default emotional state adding:

“I have the privilege of having the perspective of enjoying most of the stuff I end up doing, [of having] that lightheartedness, which went away a bit shooting James in the second season. I really tried to get back to that because that’s something very close to me.”

What Is 'Maxton Hall' About?

Close

Maxton Hall tells a classic romantic story that stands out for its compelling narrative brilliantly brought to life by an impeccable cast. The show follows the unlikely romance between Ruby and James, two teens who hail from different backgrounds. While Ruby comes from a humble background but is determined to change her circumstances, James is a wealthy heir who couldn't care less about privileges. They meet after Ruby wins a scholarship to attend an elite school, Maxton Hall.

Maxton Hall Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, though a specific release date is yet to be set. Until then, Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Your changes have been saved Maxton Hall: The World Between Us In the prestigious halls of a renowned boarding school, a bright scholarship student and a privileged heir find their worlds colliding in surprising ways. Their growing relationship faces numerous obstacles, from hidden pasts and societal expectations to the intricate dynamics of high school life. As they support each other through personal and academic trials, they uncover deeper connections that challenge their preconceived notions. The show captures the essence of young love and ambition, presenting a compelling narrative that delves into themes of class disparity, self-discovery, and the transformative power of empathy and understanding. Cast Damian Hardung , Harriet Herbig-Matten , Ben Felipe , Runa Greiner , Fedja van Huet Main Genre Romance Writers Daphne Ferraro Directors Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger

