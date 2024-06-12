The Big Picture Production has begun on Maxton Hall Season 2, filmed in Hanover, Germany.

Season 1 left many plot threads untied, leading to high anticipation for the sophomore season.

Fan-favorite characters will return for Season 2, with the show becoming a hit worldwide on Prime Video.

In a reel posted by the official Amazon Prime Video Facebook page, Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung share the microphone to announce that production has begun on Maxton Hall Season 2. In the clip, the pair introduce themselves and their characters and further add that today is their first day on set. Despite being set in an English boarding school, the show is in fact filmed in the German City of Hanover, with tourism spiking thanks to the wild success of the series. Both Harriet and Damian became instant superstars following the show's release, with their portrayals of Ruby and James two of the most detailed and well-cast teen drama leads in recent years.

In the clip, the pair are clearly back wearing the iconic Maxton Hall uniform, with the anticipation for the second season at an all-time high. After a whirlwind final episode of Season 1, many plot threads were left untied, leaving the millions who indulged in the series begging for answers. On May 17, prayers were answered when the sophomore season was officially greenlit, which was no surprise given the immense success of the first outing. After it first debuted on May 9, the show quickly became Amazon’s biggest-ever non-U.S. original launch and even managed to top Prime Video charts in 120 territories.

Several Fan Favorites Are Set to Return In 'Maxton Hall' Season 2

Close

Not only will Harriet and Damian be putting their uniform back on and heading into class for Season 2, but several other notable names from the first outing will also return. This includes the likes of Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, and Andrea Guo as Lin. Producers Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim will return as showrunner and head writer, whilst Martin Schreier returns as director and Valentin Debler also produces. Fremantle’s UFA Fiction is the official production house for the project.

An official for the second season is yet to be confirmed, but, with the confirmation that production is already in progress, it may not be long at all before an official announcement is made. To keep up to date with any and all news about the second season of Maxton Hall, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

It has been officially confirmed that Maxton Hall Season 2 is now filming. To check out all of the highly acclaimed first outing, every episode is available to stream on Prime Video right now.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (2024) In the prestigious halls of a renowned boarding school, a bright scholarship student and a privileged heir find their worlds colliding in surprising ways. Their growing relationship faces numerous obstacles, from hidden pasts and societal expectations to the intricate dynamics of high school life. As they support each other through personal and academic trials, they uncover deeper connections that challenge their preconceived notions. The show captures the essence of young love and ambition, presenting a compelling narrative that delves into themes of class disparity, self-discovery, and the transformative power of empathy and understanding. Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Damian Hardung , Harriet Herbig-Matten , Ben Felipe , Runa Greiner , Fedja van Huet Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Writers Daphne Ferraro Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger Expand

Watch on Prime Video