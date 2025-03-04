It has since been confirmed that one of the most popular non-American Prime Video series is returning with another season, but no premiere date has been announced yet. Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, which had a very successful launch, has not-so-thrilling news about its upcoming chapter, as revealed by the streamer on Instagram. Season 2 of the German-language series is scheduled to return at the end of the year, meaning fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing their favorite characters on small screens.

“Class has rules, can love defy them? Prime Video returns to Maxton Hall, end of 2025,” Prime Video DE shared on Instagram alongside three posters showing Maxton Hall’s beloved couple, James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) and Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten). In addition, TVLine has released new photos from Season 2, also featuring the lovebirds, one of which shows them on set. Filming on the new chapter began last summer in Berlin and London, with Tarek Roehlinger and Martin Schreier returning as directors.

Season 1 of Maxton Hall, which premiered on May 9, 2024, follows Ruby Bell, a scholarship student at a prestigious UK private school, who learns of a rich classmate’s scandalous secret and then falls into a love-hate relationship with said classmate’s twin brother, James Beaufort. It had the most successful series premiere of any non-American Prime Video Original ever and became the most popular series on the streamer worldwide shortly after its release, ranking #1 in the charts in over 120 regions. Starring alongside Hardung and Herbig-Matten in the romance are Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, and Fedja van Huêt.

What Is ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 About?