It’s a good time to be a Maxton Hall – The World Between Us fan! The Amazon Prime drama has won fans the world over with a compelling love story at the core which also addresses the themes of the class divide, friendship, and adolescence problems among other things. The German-language series based on Mona Kasten’s book Save Me quickly became a fan favorite making and breaking many records for the streamer. As fans patiently wait for season 2, more good news is on the horizon as Christoph Schneider, Country Director at Prime Video Germany and Austria, recently let slip the plans for a potential third season.

Season 2 of the series has recently wrapped filming at the now-famous castle near Hanover. Schneider revealed to Deadline “It was really challenging to shoot season 2 because so many fans were there every day trying to take photographs, but the plot was top secret, so it was really a challenge for the team.” Further commenting on the reasons for what makes the show so great he added,

“We had a great IP, it was brilliantly made, we had a great — and not just the two main actors, who are outstanding, but also the others. Everyone was really great, and that made this a unicorn show. The good news is we have three seasons.”

While it sounds like an official confirmation for the third season, a spokesperson confirmed: “the streamer has options on all three books, but said there is not yet a confirmed season 3 production order.” Nonetheless, given the three-part book and fans' love for the show, having three seasons would be the best way to wrap the story neatly.

What’s ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 About?

Image via Prime Video

Maxton Hall chronicles the story of Ruby, a young girl with dreams of attending Oxford, and James, an heir to a local empire who takes his opportunities for granted. Sparks fly when these two come face to face and eventually fall in love. The upcoming season will see their love growing despite the class differences and James’ parents being against their relationship.

The series cast Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby and Damian Hardung as James, also returning for the second season are Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, and Andrea Guo as Lin among others. Producers Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim will return as showrunner and head writer, while Martin Schreier return as director.

Currently, no release date for Maxton Hall -The World Between Us Season 2 is available. The first season is available on Prime Video to stream.