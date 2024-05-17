The Big Picture Maxton Hall - The World Between Us has been renewed for a second season.

The German original series broke records with the largest global viewership on Prime Video for an International Original.

Audiences were captivated by the intriguing and steamy first season, which earned a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After an impressive first season run, Prime Video has renewed Maxton Hall - The World Between Us for a second season. Blowing up in no time at all, the streamer’s German original series topped the charts and nabbed the bragging rights of being the largest first week global viewership for an international original in the platform’s history. On top of that, a quick trip to Rotten Tomatoes will reveal just how much audiences became engulfed in the intriguing and steamy first season, which premiered earlier this month, as it landed a 95% audience rating on the site.

Adapted from Mona Kasten’s novel series, Save You, the first season of the fan-favorite series introduced audiences to James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) and Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matt), two students studying at the titular private school. While James comes from a wealthy and well-off background, Ruby has earned her way into the classrooms of Maxton Hall and has dreams of eventually landing at Oxford. When the pair first meet, they despise one another, but after Ruby finds herself as the holder of a secret that affects James, the pair slowly begins to grow closer. Both Hardung and Herbig-Matt are set to reprise their roles for the second season, which will follow the plot of the second title in the Save You series.

Praising not only the popularity of the German series, James Farrell, VP International Originals at Amazon MGM Studio, gave a shout out to the other foreign titles that have swept Prime Video subscribers away.

“Maxton Hall - The World Between Us shows once again that local stories have the power to captivate global audiences. Following the French Original Medellín and Spain’s Culpa Mía and Reina Roja, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is the next success from Europe that will inspire a global audience. We can’t wait to bring the second season to customers.”

A Hot Season For Prime Video

Along with Maxton Hall - The World Between Us and the other international titles currently dominating the streamer’s charts, Prime Video has also been churning out plenty of English-language titles that have made gargantuan waves. The first season of the video game adaptation of Fallout broke an impressive record for the streamer, and with the Season 4 return of the fan-favorite The Boys (which was already picked up for Season 5) just around the corner, viewership numbers are only set to go up.

You can find out what all the hype is about by watching the entire first season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us now streaming on Prime Video. As of right now, a Season 2 release date hasn’t been announced but stay tuned to Collider for more information.

