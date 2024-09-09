Prime Video’s Maxton Hall – The World Between Us has been one of the most compelling teen dramas to hit streaming this year, and it was swiftly renewed for a second season among the growing fanfare. The series starring Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby and Damian Hardung as James became the streamer’s most-watched International Original Series upon its debut and began production on the second season in June. Now the makers have released a new sneak peek into the upcoming season.

“It was super crazy to be back on set. I remember exactly on the first day of the shooting, we just stood in Marienberg, in this courtyard of this great castle. I had my costume on, I had my cologne back on and I stood in front of Harriet,” Hardung said of the Season 2 production. Seems like this season fans will get an in-depth look at Maxton Hall itself, as the cast is seen in their uniforms in the castle. Overall, it looks like the cast and crew are having a lot of fun behind the scenes, which will certainly be reflected on our screens.

What to Expect From ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’ Season 2?

The first season sees Ruby and James following the enemies-to-lovers trope, as the series follows two students from very different backgrounds studying at the prestigious Maxton Hall. James Beaufort (Hardung) is the youngest member of his family to receive a top-tier education, but he takes his opportunities for granted. On the other hand, is Ruby Bell (Herbig-Matt), a young woman from a lower-class family who worked her butt off to attend the titular academy and has future dreams of attending Oxford. Sparks fly when these two come face to face and eventually fall in love. The second season will see their love growing despite the class differences and James’ parents being against their relationship.

Along with Hardung and Herbig-Matten, the series will bring back familiar faces like Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, and Andrea Guo as Lin among others. Producers Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim will return as showrunner and head writer, while Martin Schreier return as director.

Currently, no release date for Maxton Hall -The World Between Us Season 2 is available. The first season is available on Prime Video to stream. You can check out the new sneak peek above.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us In the prestigious halls of a renowned boarding school, a bright scholarship student and a privileged heir find their worlds colliding in surprising ways. Their growing relationship faces numerous obstacles, from hidden pasts and societal expectations to the intricate dynamics of high school life. As they support each other through personal and academic trials, they uncover deeper connections that challenge their preconceived notions. The show captures the essence of young love and ambition, presenting a compelling narrative that delves into themes of class disparity, self-discovery, and the transformative power of empathy and understanding. Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Damian Hardung , Harriet Herbig-Matten , Ben Felipe , Runa Greiner , Fedja van Huet Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Writers Daphne Ferraro Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger Expand

Watch on Prime Video