Prime Video has just unveiled the official trailer for its new series, Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (Maxton Hall - Die Welt zwischen uns) which brings to life the story of Ruby and James from the acclaimed novel Save Me by Mona Kasten. Set against the backdrop of the luxurious yet secretive Maxton Hall private school, the series explores the lives of James Beaufort, a wealthy heir, and Ruby Bell, a clever scholarship student from a modest background.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the complex relationships and romantic twists that define their world. It also hints at major moments of tension and friendship, suggesting a plot where Ruby and James, despite coming from different worlds, challenge the expectations and secrets of their elite surroundings.

The story takes a dramatic turn when Ruby unwittingly discovers a scandalous secret that could destroy James's family's reputation. As James tries to manage the fallout, he attempts to buy Ruby's silence. Despite their initial differences and James's questionable tactics, a complex relationship develops between them. Ruby finds herself drawn into James's world of privilege and power, while James begins to see the value in Ruby's straightforward honesty and strong moral compass. The novel explores themes of love, trust, class divide, and personal integrity, all set against the backdrop of a high-stakes school environment filled with secrets and social rivalries.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Maxton Hall — The World Between Us'?

Produced by UFA Fiction, the German series tells a contemporary story of love across social classes, full of secrets and intrigue. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is directed by Martin Schreier (Dreamfactory) and Tarek Roehlinger (A State of Emergency). The series is produced by Markus Brunnemann and Valentin Debler, and executive produced by Ceylan Yildirim.Daphne Ferraro served as the head author.Harriet Herbig-Matten (Bibi & Tina: Einfach Anders) and Damian Hardung (How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)) star in the series, alongside cast members Sonja Weißer (Tatort), Ben Felipe (Pagan Peak), Fedja van Huêt (Speak No Evil), Runa Greiner (Suck Me Shakespeer), Justus Riesner (Loving Her), Clelia Sarto (Herzstolpern), Andrea Guo (The Swarm) and Eidin Jalali (The Swarm).

All six episodes will be available on Prime Video starting May 9, 2024, and can be viewed in over 240 countries and territories. Audiences can watch the series in its original German with English subtitles, or opt for the English dubbed version. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.