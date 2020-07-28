‘Maxxx’ Trailer Previews a Former Boybander’s Hilarious Pursuit of Solo Stardom

The Handmaid’s Tale alum O-T Fagbenle has chosen something a bit breezier for his next TV project — and it comes in the form of Maxxx. The British comedy export has received a new trailer from Hulu, where all six episodes are now available to stream.

But before you dive right into your next Hulu binge, it’s probably best to explain what you’re in for. Fagbenle is in full-on comedy mode as the titular Maxxx, formerly known as one-third of the fictional UK boy band Boytown. Now, Maxxx is looking to revive his musical career but as a solo artist. Unfortunately, Maxxx’s confidence in his ability to succeed doesn’t seem well-matched with his chances to make it big (again) while his fame as a former boybander fades away. To help keep things interestion, Maxxx also features a colorful cast of supporting characters, including the very flamboyant and boisterous record exec Don Wild (an almost unrecognizable Christopher Meloni), Maxxx’s uptight, focused manager Tamzin (Pippa Bennett-Warner), and ex-girlfriend Jourdan (Jourdan Dunn). If anything, Maxxx’s journey back to the top will be a lot of things, but it certainly won’t be boring.

Maxxx arrives as part of Hulu’s “British Binge-cation” event, with additional British exports like Brassic and Ladhood coming to the streamer later in the week. If you’re a fan of British comedies, Meloni, or perhaps still mourn the cancellation Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie starring Idris Elba (which seems to hit some of the same notes as this Hulu series), then Maxxx just might be the show for you.

All episodes of Maxxx Season 1 are now available to stream on Hulu. Check out the trailer below. For more, find out what new movies and TV are coming to Hulu in August.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.