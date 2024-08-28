It has been another deadly summer for the horror genre. There have been frightening returns of classic franchises like Alien and original traumatizing tales like Longlegs. However, while there were so many scream-worthy highlights, the summer slasher season once again belonged to Mia Goth and the final chapter of Ti West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine. Now, as we turn our movie calendar to the spooky fall, MaXXXine is coming home on physical media this Halloween.

Distributed by A24 via Lionsgate, MaXXXine will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, with many different editions to keep horror fans happy. The 80s-themed slasher will come in both a 4K/Blu-ray/Digital ($42.99 USD) and Blu-ray/DVD/Digital ($39.99) combo pack, but it will also receive a Walmart exclusive Blu-ray/DVD/Digital ($39.99) combo pack. This is similar to Pearl, which received a Blu-ray exclusive slipcover from the popular retailer. Special features for the release include the featurettes “The Belly of the Beast,” “XXX Marks the Spot,” and “Hollywood Is a Killer” alongside a Q&A with West. MaXXXine’s teaser and theatrical trailers will be featured as well.

What’s ‘MaXXXine’ About?

MaXXXine follows up with our titular final girl, Maxine Minx, six years after the horrific events of X. In 1985, Maxine has put her dark past behind her and has finally made it to Hollywood. She’s living the “American Dream,” landing the starring role in the indie horror sequel The Puritan II. However, when people start ending up murdered around her, both the police and a shady private investigator are looking into Hollywood’s newest star. If Maxine doesn’t want her acting career to end before it even begins, she has to find out who this masked killer is and lay her past to rest for good.

Joining Goth this time are stars Kevin Bacon, Lily Collins, Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, Moses Sumney, Giancarlo Esposito, Michelle Monaghan, and Bobby Cannavale. While MaXXXine wasn’t as universally beloved as Pearl or as groundbreaking thematically as X, the film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73% and was the highest-grossing chapter of West’s trilogy, making over $21 million worldwide. The film’s aesthetic surrounding the VHS Boom of the '80s also helped differentiate MaXXXine from the rest of the franchise. At the same time, that helped tie up the themes set up in X with a nice blood-soaked bow.

Where Can You Stream 'MaXXXine'?

MaXXXine isn’t available on a streaming service yet, but it’s currently available to purchase on all major paid VOD platforms like Prime Video or Fandango at Home. While horror fanatics wait for the physical media release, you can view the trailer above and read Collider’s review for MaXXXine here.

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

