The Big Picture Alamo Drafthouse unveils exclusive MaXXXine collection for horror fans - including VHS case and holographic stickers.

MaXXXine continues Maxine's Hollywood journey with a killer lurking. Will her past come back to haunt her?

Don't miss Mia Goth in Ti West's X trilogy finale - MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5, 202

Tickets available now.

Horror fans are less than a month away from Mia Goth’s genre return in MaXXXine. The final chapter in director Ti West’s X trilogy has been lighting up Hollywood with new trailers, images, and promotional material over the last couple of weeks. Now, with tickets on sale starting today, Alamo Drafthouse has just unveiled the extra MaXXXine goodies you can buy before heading to the theater.

The exclusive collection includes The Puritan II VHS case (the film the character of Maxine stars in), a black and white Maxine headshot, a “Maxine f***in’ Minx” button, and holographic stickers. The latter of which features the star-to-be’s license plate that’s been seen throughout this slasher’s deadly marketing campaign and a MaXXXine Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The VHS cover is hands down the coolest piece of this collection as it ties into the themes of the nightmarish sequel nicely. The artwork of Maxine’s severed head lying in a pool of blood also does a great job putting fans back into the brutal world of X. The news of this collection comes on the same week it was announced that Sony Pictures would be acquiring the theater chain in a historic deal. Because of that, it's nice to see, despite the major change, that Alamo hasn’t missed a beat serving the hardcore movie fan.

What’s ‘MaXXXine’ About?

MaXXXine continues the journey of the title final girl as she’s made it to Hollywood and is seemingly thriving. She’s not letting the previous trauma caused by Pearl get in the way of her dreams. She’s starring in her feature film debut, The Puritan II, as previously mentioned. However, as a body count caused by an unknown killer starts rising around her, Maxine’s past gets put back into the spotlight. Could this be the real world “Night Stalker” serial killer, a disgruntled fellow actress that didn’t get the role, or something much darker? As Alamo’s Puritan II VHS puts it, “The devil has come back to make her pay for her greatest sin, the sin of living.” X was all about dissecting the 70s grindhouse slasher era and how the consumption of the horror genre by moviegoers wasn’t too dissimilar to how the adult film industry operated. The first film in West’s trilogy also had a sinister religious cult undertone. That appears to be further explored in MaXXXine alongside showcasing how the 80s VHS era of horror changed the industry forever.

When Does ‘MaXXXine’ Release?

MaXXXine finally becomes a star only in theaters on July 5, 2024. You can buy your tickets now on both Fandango and Alamo Drafthouse’s websites. Alamo’s MaXXXine collection can be previewed below. More information about the star-studded collection can also be found here.