The Big Picture MaXXXine is the final chapter in Ti West's X trilogy, starring Mia Goth as Maxine Minx.

Set in 1985 Hollywood, Maxine pursues her dream of fame, but her past catches up, leading to a nightmare.

The film explores the satanic panic of the time and is packed with genre references, premiering on July 5, 2024.

Horror fans are just a week out from MaXXXine. The final chapter in Ti West’s X trilogy has been spending the last couple of months preparing us for Mia Goth’s return as Maxine Minx and the beloved final girl’s Hollywood take over. Now, as its blood-soaked countdown clock reaches its deadly end, MaXXXine has shared some killer new behind-the-scenes images.

Posted to the slasher’s official Instagram account, the six photos highlight MaXXXine’s insanely talented ensemble cast. There’s Goth and Kevin Bacon outside The Bates Motel from Psycho, Lily Collins’ character on the set of the film within a film (The Puritan II) about to be set on fire, Halsey in a taxi, and Goth’s Maxine and Elizabeth Debicki’s director Elizabeth Bender on the Set of Puritan II. This in-universe indie sequel will be playing a major role in this film which is further emphasized by another image of its poster that sees Maxine’s (in character) head chopped off. The final image is of Bobby Cannavale and Michelle Monaghan as the pair play LAPD detectives. The trailers have teased a bit about their role in the film, with them seeming to be investigating “The Night Stalker” and the murders happening around Maxine. From their perspective, she may be the top suspect.

What’s MaXXXine About?

MaXXXine is set in 1985, taking place six long years after the events of X. When we last saw Maxine she killed Pearl, being the sole survivor of that horrific Texas farmhouse massacre. Those events haven’t stopped the title final girl from pursuing her dreams of fame in Hollywood. She wants to be in the same breath as final girls like Jamie Lee Curtis. Maxine is on the path, having just been cast to star in her first big break film, The Puritan II. However, when people surrounding the production wind up dead, Maxine’s dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Her past comes back with a vengeance, with the real-life Night Stalker killer only raising tensions in LA even higher.

Like both X and Pearl, MaXXXine looks to examine a new sinister side of the filmmaker while connecting it to the VHS boom of the 80s. The film will also be packed with tons of genre references. These BTS images give fans a taste of that with the appearance of The Bates Motel. Another thing this final chapter looks to explore is the satanic panic of the time. This was something that was touched on in X, but MaXXXine looks to take it to another horrifying level. The film’s premiere earlier this week gave us a clever glimpse of that demonic plotline.

MaXXXine is finally hitting theaters on July 5, 2024. You can view the latest trailer and the new BTS images below. While West has teased the possibility of more films in this franchise, this will mark the end of Maxine Minx’s story.

