She’s here baby, and she’s ready to be the star of your collection. Today, A24 and Lionsgate have released MaXXXine onto 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and we at Collider are thrilled to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette in honor of the occasion. As it would turn out, art was imitating life on the set of the Ti West-helmed feature as the film’s star, Mia Goth, opens up about her time playing the Hollywood-bound character over the last three films. The actress explains that, just as Maxine Minx worked hard for her rise to the top, fully reaching her goal in the latest installment, the same can be said for her real-life career. Meanwhile, viewers will also hear from Goth’s co-stars Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, and Halsey, who praise the leading lady’s ability to perfectly capture the character and take plenty of risks along the way.

Picking up almost immediately following the events of 2022’s X, MaXXXine follows the titular aspiring actress who has now made it to Hollywood. The brutal killings of all of her friends back at Howard (Stephen Ure) and Pearl’s (Goth) farm are in her rearview mirror as Maxine pours her everything into making her dreams a reality. Working in the adult film industry, Maxine’s big break finally comes after she nails an audition for the upcoming horror movie, The Puritan II. But, when her friends start to go missing one by one, it’s clear that there’s someone stalking the streets of Los Angeles hoping to send a message to Maxine. Meanwhile, although she may have put the tragic events that unfolded at Howard and Pearl’s farm behind her, law enforcement certainly hasn’t with two detectives hot on her trail for the truth.

Rounding out the production’s star-studded cast is an ensemble that includes Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), Sophie Thatcher (The Boogeyman), and Simon Prast (When Love Comes Along).

‘MaXXXine’ Shined at the Box Office

From the movie’s first weekend in cinemas, it was obvious that audiences were ready to have Maxine Minx back on their screens. During its first few days in theaters, MaXXXine saw a franchise record-setting win, nabbing an impressive haul of nearly $8 million. From there, it was nothing but up for the indie horror which would eventually walk away from its global run with more than $22 million — setting the best earnings of West’s slasher-centered trilogy.

Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the movie above and head to a store or online seller near you as MaXXXine is now available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from A24 and Lionsgate.