MaXXXine has been highly anticipated by fans of the trilogy ever since the first teaser trailer was revealed in a post-credit stinger for the second film, Pearl. The first two films, X, and Pearl, were filmed simultaneously, as both movies star Mia Goth as protagonist Maxine Minx, the elderly version of Pearl, and the younger version of Pearl. Both were released roughly 6 months apart in 2022. It has been nearly two years of waiting to finally see how the trilogy will be wrapped up. Or is there a chance there might be a fourth film in the near future? The production status of Pearl was kept under wraps for the most part, surprising fans of X when the release date was so soon after X had its theatrical run. Continue reading to find out who we can expect to see in MaXXXine, and what we can expect from their characters!

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

Mia Goth

Maxine Minx

Since her introduction in the first film, X, it has been clear that Maxine is determined to become a famous Hollywood star, no matter the cost. She started as an adult film actress in 1979, intending to use her connections to eventually break into more serious roles. However, after the horrific murders of her friends and colleagues, she continues on her journey to Los Angeles in MaXXXine, which is set in 1985. Unfortunately for her, this also takes place during the brief reign of terror held by the notorious serial killer, Richard Ramirez, also known as “The Night Stalker.” Will she cross paths with the killer, or will she attempt to take out her competition and frame it on him?

Maxine Minx is played by Mia Goth, who, as previously mentioned, has proven her ability to portray a ruthless and unhinged starlet seeking fame in the previous films of the trilogy. Goth is no stranger to dark and horrifying movies filled with gore and violence, however. Most recently she starred in Brandon Cronenberg’s disturbing horror mystery, Infinity Pool, with Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. She also voiced Mabel in the creepy triptych animated film, The House, and was featured in Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of Dario Argento’s fantasy-horror film, Suspiria. In addition to MaXXXine, Goth will also be starring in two other upcoming films, the reboot of the vampire hunter franchise, Blade, as Lilith, and Guillermo Del Toro's reimagining of Frankenstein.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth “Liz” Bender