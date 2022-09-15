Ti West’s X came out of nowhere earlier this year, giving horror fans a slasher love letter we never knew we needed. However, X was only the beginning of this unexpected franchise, and the film’s prequel Pearl is releasing in theaters this Friday. X’s maddening surprises don’t end with the prequel as a reveal trailer was shown for the third film MaXXXine at the TIFF premiere of Pearl earlier this week. This once again sent a gleeful shockwave through the horror community. Now the upcoming sequel is giving fans a chance to live out their Pearl fantasy and become a star.

On the official X Instagram account, they announced that you have a chance to become an eXtra in the upcoming trilogy capper. All you have to do to audition is reenact your version of the final standoff between Pearl and Maxine in X and post your submission to TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram using #XCastingCall. The final moments between the pair of star obsessed enemies put an intensely satisfying bow on X. At this moment Maxine is staring her desires and fears right in the face. Pearl is more than just a mirror image of horror’s new favorite “final girl”, she’s Maxine's anxious dread of failure telling her this lifestyle rarely has a happy ending. She’s going to end up just like Pearl if she isn’t careful or insane enough, depending on how you look at it. The scene ties the film’s tragic themes masterfully together.

X was a complex commentary on our desires outliving and haunting our youthful exteriors along with the unhealthy/unfair resentment that spawns from such an emotionally morbid fact. The themes were only further bashed into your fragile skull by Mia Goth’s brilliant performance. The duality of her role was just awe-inspiringly terrifying and unprecedented in the modern landscape of the genre. Nowhere is that more clear than in Pearl and Maxine’s final showdown.

Image via A24

Goth is already horror royalty thanks to X, but she looks to push the horror genre even further with Pearl. This prequel is going to be a golden age of Hollywood nightmare come to life with the tragedy of isolation and the “American Dream” put under an eerie microscope. While MaXXXine’s release date is unknown, we do know that West’s inspiration for the film was the VHS boom of the 1980s. This sequel to X follows back up with Maxine in 1985, six years after the events of the first film, and sees the wannabe star making her way to Hollywood.

In less than a year the now, the X franchise has quickly won over the hearts of the horror community. That’s why it's great that A24 and the filmmakers are getting the fans involved in the seemingly last film in the series. The franchise has inspired a lot of fans to get creative with cosplay, writing, and pursuing their own filmmaking dreams. Because of that, this open audition brings X’s main theme of doing anything to become a star full circle. To find out more information about the audition process you can visit A24’s website. Just don’t tell Pearl — yu know how murderously jealous she gets with things like this.

MaXXXine is coming soon and, while you plan out your audition, you can see Pearl’s bloody claim to fame in theaters this Friday. You can also watch Pearl and Maxine's final showdown clip from X down below.