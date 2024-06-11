The Big Picture A24's X trilogy shows success with high profit margins, grossing millions on small budgets. Refreshing efficiency in the film industry.

Exciting projects on A24's slate include Sing Sing, A Different Man, and Tuesday, with star-studded casts and unique storylines.

MaXXXine, the final installment in Ti West's X trilogy, hits theaters on July 5. Check out the new character posters and get your tickets.

With the final installment in Ti West's X trilogy now less than one month away, promotion for the film is picking up with several new looks at different characters. The official A24 X account revealed new character posters for nine characters for MaXXXine, including but not limited to Mia Goth's Maxine Minx, Kevin Bacon's John Labat, Elizabeth Debicki's Elizabeth Bender, and Giancarlo Esposito's Teddy Knight. The film has assembled quite the stacked ensemble for the conclusion of Maxine's story, and fans around the world are eager to see writer/director West's latest feature outing after being absent from theaters in 2023.

X and Pearl are two of many examples of A24's ability to find box office success without needing to accrue worldwide totals well into the nine figures. X grossed $14 million worldwide, but did so on a budget of roughly $1 million, bringing home a net profit of $13 million. Pearl, the second installment in the trilogy and prequel to X, failed to reach the same box office high as its predecessor, but still brought in just under $10 million at the worldwide box office on the same budget, leading to a profit margin of nearly $9 million. In an era where films such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa cross the $100 million mark and aren't even close to breaking even, it's refreshing to see a studio such as A24 operating with such efficiency.

A24 Has Several Exciting Projects on the Upcoming Slate

Close

In addition to MaXXXine, A24 has several other intriguing projects on its slate to look out for. One to keep an eye on is Sing Sing, the drama detailing the life of Divine G, who will be played by Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo. Domingo was nominated for his performance in Rustin in 2023 after also being recognized by the Television Academy for his work in Euphoria the year prior. Marvel star Sebastian Stan is also set to headline an A24 film which the studio says is coming soon titled A Different Man. Stan will star in the Aaron Schimberg-written/directed film alongside Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve. 11-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also headline an A24 film opposite Leah Harvey, Lola Petticrew, and Ellie James, Tuesday, which is set to release in theaters this Friday.

MaXXXine arrives exclusively in theaters on July 5. Check out the new character posters above and get your tickets for the film below.

FIND TICKETS