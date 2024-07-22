The Big Picture MaXXXine, the third installment in Ti West's horror trilogy, is set for digital release on August 13, 2024.

The film follows Maxine Minx, an aspiring actress, facing a mysterious serial killer in Hollywood.

Starring Mia Goth and a star-studded ensemble, MaXXXine can be pre-ordered on Amazon Prime.

The third installment in writer and director Ti West’s X horror trilogy, MaXXXine, appears to have put a digital release date in the spotlight. According to streaming tracker When to Stream, the popular slasher flick is expected to be released digitally on VOD and streaming platforms on August 13, 2024. MaXXXine is the third installment in West’s trilogy, having been released in US theaters on July 5, 2024. The film comes after 2022’s X and Pearl, both of which were hits with audiences and critics alike. All three entries in the trilogy star Mia Goth, interchangeably playing both Maxine Minx and Pearl across the three films.

In addition to Goth, X stars a large ensemble, including scream-queen Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in You and Wednesday, Brittany Snow, Kid Kudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi. Pearl, a prequel to X, stars Emma Jenkins-Purro, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and Matthew Sunderland in supporting roles.

MaXXXine is a direct sequel to X that stars Goth as the titular starlet, Maxine Minx, a 1980s adult film star and struggling actress who finally gets her big break in Hollywood. Minx’s glee at her success is shadowed, however, by the ever-looming presence of a mysterious serial killer, who is known to seek out Hollywood stars in their victims. The film was distributed by A24 and currently stands with a Tomatometer score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. Alongside Goth, MaXXXine features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, singer Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Where Can You Stream ‘MaXXXine’?

Although an official streaming platform has not been announced by A24 yet, Amazon has MaXXXine available to pre-order on Prime Video. MaXXXine can be pre-ordered on the platform for $24.99, and when MaXXXine becomes available, it will be available to be rented for 48 hours for $19.99. In addition to Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video, it is expected that the horror feature will be available for purchase on most digital platforms including AppleTV+, and Google Play. As MaXXXine is an A24 film, it is expected that the film will eventually find its streaming home on MAX.

For those who are desperate to catch a glimpse of the eponymous starlet, MaXXXine is still playing in theaters across the US and worldwide. The film is expected to hit digital platforms and VOD on August 13, 2024. MaXXXine is currently available for pre-order on Amazon Prime. Check out a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night below for an in-depth chat with Goth about the film.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Production Company A24 Expand

PRE-ORDER ON PRIME VIDEO