Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for MaXXXine.

The Big Picture Ti West's X trilogy, including the latest film MaXXXine, weaves a narrative of fame, sexuality, and aging in the Hollywood industry.

Theda Bara, an iconic silent film actress, serves as a pivotal Easter Egg connecting the trilogy's themes of beauty and desire.

MaXXXine showcases Mia Goth's character Maxine Minx's journey to fame while paying homage to Bara, solidifying her legacy in Hollywood history.

Ti West’s X trilogy has taken the horror genre by storm, and rightfully so. After the success of X in 2022, West was quick to announce a prequel film titled Pearl, with Mia Goth returning as the titular character. And of course, a third film was announced to round out the trilogy properly and has finally made its much-anticipated release. MaXXXine follows Goth’s character Maxine Minx six years after the events of X, as she tries to make it as an actress in Los Angeles. The trilogy, despite spanning years, and even decades in the case of Pearl, all have cheeky Easter Eggs hidden within them. Whether it be direct callbacks to their preceding film or name drops of other famous movies and stars from the era, there’s something for everyone to clock in Ti West’s trilogy. But there’s one specific Easter Egg that ties each movie together: Theda Bara.

Theda Bara was one of the most popular actresses of the silent film era and is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s earliest sex symbols. Already her presence in the trilogy makes sense, as the major themes of the first movie are fame, sexuality, and aging in a business that looks down upon it. We see this mainly through Maxine and Pearl. Maxine is an adult film star who wants to make it to Hollywood, while Pearl is an elderly woman longing for the days of her youth. Theda Bara’s status as both a sex symbol and film icon fits perfectly into West's ideas, but her presence in the trilogy goes deeper, and with the release of MaXXXine, it’s safe to say she may just be the biggest Easter Egg of all. But how exactly does she play into the trilogy, and just where can her presence be found?

Mia Goth's Maxine Is Reminiscent of Theda Bara in ‘X’

When we first meet Maxine in X we quickly learn that she wants to be a star, and she will not accept a life in which she does not achieve that goal. She agrees to be one of the stars of an adult film, produced by her boyfriend, Wayne (Martin Henderson), who is just as determined to make her a star. Wayne and RJ (Owen Campbell), the film’s director, have the joint goal of creating an adult film that proves pornography can be an art form and doesn’t just have to be for pleasure. Maxine doesn’t much care about this aspect, she just wants to get noticed and be in the movies, and if this is the way she gets her start, then so be it. She calls herself a “sex symbol” multiple times throughout the film, much like Theda Bara was often referred to.

Bara often played femme fatale roles, and wore revealing costumes in her films, playing into the sex-symbol persona she was granted with. Not only does Maxine fit into this role, but so does Pearl. Pearl and her husband Howard (Stephen Ure) are the elderly owners of the guesthouse Maxine and her friends are staying in. They’re immediately off-putting, especially when Pearl invites Maxine inside for a glass of lemonade, and proceeds to stare at her and make unwanted advances on the younger woman. Later, we watch as Pearl does her hair and makeup, and puts on her nicest nightgown in an attempt to seduce her husband. He, however, has to deny her, as his heart is bad and he’s worried he will over-exert himself. But Pearl just wants to feel desired, something that isn’t acknowledged as often once you reach your elderly years. Pearl was once a sex symbol, and she and her husband were once as passionate as Maxine and her friends, but time hasn't been kind and they’ve since lost that spark. Maxine and Pearl are two sides of the same coin, the coin being sex, beauty, and desirability. No one better represents that than Theda Bara whose entire legacy revolves around her sex appeal.

Pearl’s Pet Alligator is Named After Theda Bara

Image Via A24

During an especially tense scene early on in X, Maxine goes skinny-dipping in the lake. She floats for a while, enjoying the water and the warmth of the sun. But as she swims back, the camera pans down on her, and we watch as an alligator pursues her. She has a decent lead on the predator, but we still wait anxiously as she takes her time lifting out of the water, the gator hot on her tail. That same alligator later claims the life of Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow) when Pearl pushes her into the water. But it isn’t until Pearl that we learn this gator is more than just a convenient clean-up crew for Pearl’s murderous antics.

In Pearl, we learn that Pearl dreams of being a star, whether it be a chorus girl or in the movies. Her love of film, and performers in general, is reflected in the names she gives the farm animals. There’s Charlie (named after Charlie Chaplin), Mary (named after Mary Pickford), and Francis (named after Francis X. Bushman). But there’s another major player missing, whom we meet later, and that’s the alligator we saw in X. It originates in Pearl and we learn that she has named it Theda, after Theda Bara. She takes a special liking to Theda, feeding it animals, and eventually, her sister-in-law Mitsy’s (Emma Jenkins-Purro) remains.

‘Pearl’ Takes Place During the Height of Theda Bara’s Career

Image via Fox Film Corporation

Pearl takes place in 1918, at the height of the silent film era, and more notably, Theda Bara’s career. Bara’s most well-known role, Cleopatra, was released in 1917, a year before the movie’s setting. You can see hints of Bara’s presence throughout the film when Pearl visits the town’s theater. On display is a showing of Cleopatra, with Theda Bara’s name displayed directly underneath. We also see a poster for Cleopatra at the theater as Pearl walks past. Given that Cleopatra was the film that solidified Bara as a sex symbol, and as a “femme fatale,” its inclusion in Pearl is especially important. Pearl herself is a femme fatale, as she’s attractive and seductive, but ultimately causes destruction in her wake. This is especially true in her relationship with the projectionist (David Cornswet), whom she starts up a steamy romance with, and promptly murders after he rejects her.

‘MaXXXine’ Says Goodbye to Theda Bara

Close

MaXXXine takes place six years after the events of X, and we get to see Maxine finally begin her ascent into fame when she lands a starring role in a brand-new horror movie. Her past in adult films is brought up, and she’s asked whether she always saw herself in that line of her work, to which she replies “I've always wanted to be famous.” She goes on to say that she’s always had a larger vision for herself, and as she’s approaching the age of 33 she’s coming to learn that pornography will only take her so far, due to the stigma behind aging in that industry. She inevitably scores the lead role and the movie follows her as she begins work on it, and ends with her finally being the star she always hoped she’d be. But earlier in the movie, there’s a scene in which Maxine puts out her cigarette on Theda Bara’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but a notable one nonetheless.

Not only does Maxine putting out her cigarette on Bara’s star once again prove that she is the connecting thread between the movies, but in a way, it symbolizes that Maxine is taking the power for herself. She’s finally becoming a sex symbol on a larger scale and is being noticed by more and more people. Despite all she’s gone through, she’s fought tooth and nail to get to where she is, and she’s becoming her own star, one wholly unique and unlike any other. Ti West even confirmed that this moment was intentional and that Theda Bara is the ever-present thread between the films.

“She was one of the first sex symbols of all time in Hollywood. The alligator in Pearl is named after her, the movie that’s playing at the theater in Pearl is Cleopatra starring, and then she has a star on the Walk of Fame. And so it was kind of a way to loop it all back around together. And there’s so much connective tissue like that. The movies are independent of one another, you can watch them without seeing the other ones, but a moment like that that speaks to the other movies.” He explains. “From the first movie, her wanting to be a sex symbol, and then putting the first sex symbol on this movie theater in Pearl, then coming full circle to being in Hollywood and being there. You know that’s part of, you know, what keeps me up at night, trying to make these movies feel connected.”

