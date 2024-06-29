The Big Picture Elizabeth Debicki portrays director Liz Bender in Ti West's slasher film, MaXXXine, in theaters July 5.

Debicki finds similarities between West and her character, praising West's use of horror for performance and messaging.

Debicki respects her character's perseverance as a female director in the 1980s, a time when women were underrepresented in film.

She’s played Diana, Princess of Wales, a talented golf player during the roaring ‘20s, and a golden high-priestess in space but Elizabeth Debicki’s latest role sees her stepping behind the camera. The Crown, The Great Gatsby, and The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star will next appear in Ti West’s slasher, MaXXXine, where she’ll portray Liz Bender, the director of the fictional film, The Puritan II. During a chat with Perri Nemiroff for the latest installment of Collider Ladies Night, Nemiroff asked Debicki if she garnered any inspiration for her character from the numerous personalities she’s worked with during her time in the industry. Praising the filmmaker behind her latest project and the entire X franchise, Debicki admitted that she spotted some similarities between West and Liz Bender.

“One of the things I loved, and he’ll probably hate me saying this, but there’s a little bit of Ti in Liz, I think. Ti is a very smart director who understands that horror is an excellent Trojan horse for messaging and for performance, for giving people opportunities for truly juicy acting work. So, I sometimes think there’s a bit of him in her. I think the thing that really made me laugh when I first read the script is how much she talks. She just loves to talk. I know some directors who — and I love them — they do like to talk. Trust me, actors also like to talk, clearly, but I think there’s a tongue-in-cheekness about her. I’ve never worked with anyone like Liz Bender.”

Elizabeth Debicki Is Grateful For Her Work With The Industry’s Biggest Directors

Image via Warner Bros.

From West to Baz Luhrmann, James Gunn to Steve McQueen, Debicki is fully aware that her talent has carried her onto the sets of some gargantuan productions. Her role as Liz Bender certainly gave the actress time to reflect on some of those good memories, taking a moment to tell Nemiroff about her feelings and experience on the set of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi classic, Tenet.

“Again, I’ve worked with the most beautiful human beings, even people who I was really scared to work with, and thought, ‘Oh my god, they’re going to be terrifying and really ruthless.’ I was very nervous to work with someone like Chris Nolan. I mean, he’s like this god of cinema. I was like, ‘What’s that set gonna be like?’ I mean, I just adore him. I think he’s just an amazing person and a genius. So, I’m very lucky that even the people that I thought might be scary, have been extremely kind and good.”

Elizabeth Debicki Has Nothing But Respect For Her ‘MaXXXine’ Character

Image via A24

In MaXXXine, audiences will be transported back to the 1980s as the titular character, played by Mia Goth, pursues her dream of becoming a star. Her drive for success will put Maxine on a road that will inevitably cross with Liz Bender’s, changing both their lives forever. Having nothing but the utmost respect for what her character was able to accomplish as a filmmaker in a decade where women weren’t often working in film as directors, Debicki shared her insight behind Liz’s passion and perseverance.

“Liz, there’s an archness to her, but for me, as the actor playing her, I think there’s a reality to her because she’s also sort of a creature of her time. I think to try and be a director in the 1980s, a female director — and there are a handful of incredible women who were directing films — they would have been fighting tooth and nail for every podium and whatever they got to stand on to make decisions, and I think that she is a product of that. She’s sort of an accumulation of a toughness that’s come out of having to fight really, really hard to be where you are, and I think I identify with that. Most people in the business, it’s like, people’s careers can look like a linear ascent, but they’re not. They’re always an up and down, full of vulnerability. And so, I found it quite cathartic. I don’t know a director like Liz Bender — they do exist — but it was very satisfying to me to play someone on the other side of the lens.”

MaXXXine slashes into cinemas on July 5. Tickets are on sale now. Check out Nemiroff's full interview with Debicki below.

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

Find Tickets Now