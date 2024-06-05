The Big Picture Join Maxine Minx's fan club by texting for exclusive updates on MaXXXine, arriving in cinemas on July 5.

The latest trailer for MaXXXine channels '80s vibes with a star-studded cast including Mia Goth, Bobby Cannavale, and Halsey.

Goth solidifies her status as a modern Scream Queen with chilling performances, paving the way for a new era of horror icons.

The line between the real ones and the fakers is being drawn as you can now prove your unwavering loyalty to Maxine Minx by signing up to be part of her fan club. Initiation is easy and doesn’t take the sort of blood sacrifice welcoming that one would expect from the slasher made famous by actress Mia Goth in Ti West’s horror franchise. To become one of Maxine’s Maniacs (working title), simply shoot a text over to (213) 788-1211. From there, you’ll be instructed to enter your name, email, and town of residence and then will begin receiving updates and exclusives for the upcoming movie, MaXXXine, which arrives in cinemas on July 5.

The chance to show your support for the misunderstood starlet coincides with the release of the latest trailer for MaXXXine which throws it all the way back to the ‘80s through all things music, visuals, and costumes. From the set to the police station, people just can’t seem to get Maxine’s name out of their mouths, and - if you subscribe to the idea that there’s no such thing as bad press - this can only help the young actress on her rise to the top. Unfortunately, the police are still throwing plenty of suspicion her way and have loads of questions left to ask about the murders that took place in X. Even with the full heat of the LAPD breathing down her neck, nothing can distract Maxine from becoming a star although her constant run-ins with LA’s notorious serial killer, Richard Ramirez aka The Night Stalker, may eventually take a toll on her mental health.

The two previous titles in the horror trilogy have featured performances from top-tier names like Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, and David Corenswet, and MaXXXine is no different. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Kevin Bacon (They/Them), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), singer Halsey, Moses Sumney (The Idol), Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and more.

Mia Goth Is A New Generation’s Scream Queen

Previous generations had Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis, while the ‘90s introduced Scream’s Neve Campbell into the fold, but these days, names like Melissa Barrera and Goth are redefining what it means to be a Scream Queen. For Goth, not only has the actress terrified audiences through her portrayal of the increasingly mentally unstable Maxine and Pearl in West’s trilogy, but she’s also chilled us to the core in Infinity Pool, A Cure for Wellness, and Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake. Up next, Goth joins yet another star-studded cast that includes the likes of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Christoph Waltz in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

MaXXXine arrives in cinemas on July 5. Find out everything there is to know about it in our all-encompassing guide.