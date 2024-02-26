The Big Picture Ti West's MaXXXine is in post-production & nearing completion, set for release later this year.

The Super Bowl may have brought audiences the first trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine and Wicked: Part One but there was one teaser that stayed benched. Despite hopes that the third installment in Ti West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine, would slice its way onto the commercial roster, fans of the horror series had no such luck. A few weeks later and, while we’re still waiting for that debut teaser, West announced some news surrounding the soon-to-release project as well as what’s in store for Mia Goth’s troubled killer beyond what was previously said to be the final installment.

During a conversation with the YouTube channel, What’s Under the Bed, West revealed where he was at in the post-production process. Short but sweet and plenty informative, the filmmaker said, “It’s coming along. I’m almost done editing it,” adding that things were going swimmingly. “So far, so good,” he teased. With the project due out later this year, future audiences will be happy to know that West is coming close to wrapping it up and, hopefully, keeping the release date on track.

Ti West’s Plans Beyond ‘MaXXXine’

When West’s first film in his cinematic series, X, axed its way into theaters in 2022, a new horror icon was born in Goth’s Maxine. The title, which also starred names like Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi, was just what the genre doctor ordered as it gave slasher flicks a new shape to work with. After the breakout film’s popularity, West revealed that he and Goth had already been working on a follow-up titled Pearl. The project turned out to be a prequel, giving a background story to one of the characters introduced in X. A vibrant telling of a psychotic young woman’s life, Goth again starred as the titular character. Now, MaXXXine will complete the trilogy. At least, that’s what we thought.

According to West, there’s still a chance that there will be at least one more chapter in Maxine’s story. Giving a guarded answer, when asked about that fourth installment, West cautiously said, “Maybe. I don’t know.” Should the third movie perform well, and the studio asks West to keep things chugging along, the filmmaker said that he does have a design floating in his head.

“ There is this one weird idea that I have that is kind of… if I explained it, it would make sense. But we’ll see what happens. Let’s get this movie done first, see if people like it. Then we’ll go from there.”

As for MaXXXine, the plot will continue the tale of the titular killer as she moves to Los Angeles to become a star. Goth has previously teased that it’s the best work that she and West have done over the franchise, only further building the already established base of intrigue. Stay tuned for more information including the eventual trailer and release date reveal.