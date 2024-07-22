The Big Picture MaXXXine wraps up Ti West's trilogy with a strong performance at the box office.

It’s still a few days away from debuting on digital, but horror maestro Ti West’s MaXXXine has practically concluded its theatrical run after a little over two weeks of release. While its box office performance has remained on the lower side of the spectrum, considering even the relatively lackluster run that the genre had been having until recently, MaXXXine can take pride in the fact that it concluded West’s trilogy on a high note. The series began with X, and continued with Pearl. Both those microbudget movies were released in 2022, only a few months apart.

MaXXXine is in many ways a bigger film, and is set in the sleazy Hollywood of the 1980s. The movie follows the titular character from the first film, as she tries to make it in the movies while at the same time having to contend with a serial killer inspired by the infamous Night Stalker. Incidentally, MaXXXine is one of two horror movies with a mass murderer in them currently playing at the box office. The other, Neon’s Longlegs, has made nearly $50 million worldwide. MaXXXine’s current domestic gross stands at nearly $14 million. Combined with the almost $4 million that it has made from overseas markets, the movie’s cumulative global haul stands at $17.7 million.

The 'X' Trilogy Has Grossed Over $40 Million Worldwide

Ti West's X Trilogy Global Box Office X $15 million Pearl $10 million MaXXXine $17 million

By comparison, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre-inspired X grossed over $11 million domestically and more than $3 million from overseas markets, for a combined global haul of $15 million. The second film, Pearl, was inspired by Douglas Sirk's classic technicolor entertainers, and grossed over $9 million domestically but under $1 million in overseas markets, for a combined global haul of $10 million. Each of these movies pays homage to a different sub-genre of horror, and stars Mia Goth in the central role.

MaXXXine opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score of 73%. Collider’s Emma Kiely described it as “a loud, bombastic, sexy, bloody, and unapologetic farewell to one of the best horror trilogies of all time,” in her review. While MaXXXine is the top-grossing installment of the trilogy, it’s also unfortunately the lowest-rated of the lot. X remains the top-rated film of the series, with a “fresh” 94% RT score. Pearl, on the other hand, holds a 92% score. With this ambitious trilogy, West has cemented himself as one of the most beloved voices in modern horror, someone who continues to work on his own terms at the fringes of the studio system.

Also starring Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, MaXXXine is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.